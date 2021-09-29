Batman’s best moments on film. Part 2!

#MIDWEEKMOVIES! #BATMAN!

BATMAN SAVES THE DAY / BATMAN RETURNS

I love this because it IS the comic book, contrary to what many say about Tim Burton ignoring the lore. A man possessed, on a mission, who must be awakened, like a legend. Do they stretch credibility by having mini Bat signals at Wayne Manor? Sure! But Keaton’s EYES, though! That Pacino esque tableau pose. This IS Batman in one snapshot and the action which follows is sublime.

MEOW! / BATMAN RETURNS

The Bat! The Cat! The Penguin! In one frame. Purr-fect!

‘I love you old man’ / ‘Don’t push me right now’ / BATMAN AND ROBIN

George Clooney was ill served for most part by a bad script and he did not take Batman seriously as a character. But his Bruce Wayne is basically, perfect. It IS him as he is today: a real world philanthropist /adventurer. Indeed, a spin off multiverse HBO series for his take on Mr Wayne alone would be great. So here we get a glimpse of how deep, dark, profound and meaningful a Clooney Batman done ‘right’ could have been.

‘Finders Keepers’ /BATMAN BEGINS

The myth about the Nolan movies is that they shunned the Gothic / atmospheric / fantastical entirely. Here, a birthday boy Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) is given a gift by Rachel (Katie Holmes). When he hears she is off to face certain peril, he changes, rapidly, into his Bat-gear, via kinetic edit and secret entrance to Batcave, backed by Zimmer/Newton Howard score at its most powerful!

‘I’m gonna make this pencil DISAPPEAR!’ /THE DARK KNIGHT

Best. Joker. Entrance. Ever. It’s funny, scary, distinctive and blends the real world gangster menace with the more theatrical threat posed by this anarchic force of nature. Heath Ledger: we will never forget you!

‘I Bought the Bank’ / JUSTICE LEAGUE (Both cuts)

This is the Batman of the comics. A friend to Clark Kent/Superman, providing the earthly expertise and monies which evade the last son of Krypton/Kansas. It’s a touching, tender, powerful moment and playfully funny, too. Beautiful.

‘YOU GET WHAT YOU F#CKING DESERVE!’ / JOKER

Ok, not technically a ‘Bat’ movie. Yet it is faithful to the comic book panels and graphic novel heritage. It is dark, tragic, moving, scary, vile and in its macabre ironic way, comedic in places as a scene.

