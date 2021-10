MATT SMITH heads the expanding world of Dragons, fire, ice and dynastic struggles.

This is a good trailer. Even if you know nothing about GAME OF THRONES. Even if, like me, you are gutted they never released the pilot they made with NAOMI WATTS (Happy Birthday, btw!).

Narrative clear. Stakes set up. Nothing too revealing so still a tease. But enough to give a sense of tone and purpose. Bodes well!

WELCOME: TO THE HOUSE OF THE DRAGON!