#midweekmovies with BATMAN. His best bits. On Film.

by James Murphy

BATMAN CONTINUES/ AGAIN/4EVER..Here..

The list continues. Because BATMAN is that good!

In no particular order, HERE..WE..GO!

  • JOKER ATTACKS MUSEUM /BATMAN TO RESCUE/DESCENT INTO MYSTERY (BATMAN ’89)

So perfectly timed and edited and choreographed. Jack Nicholson uses his real life art expertise to dance around the Pinewood magnificence of the Gotham Art Gallery /Flugelheim Museum set. PRINCE songs play in the background. It is playful and childish but also deeply sinister, dark and horrific as Joker defaces the exhibits. And then, in nick of time? BATMAN crashes through the ceiling, saves the day and drives Vicki Vale to the safety of the Batcave, all set to the magnificence of Danny Elfman’s score.

  • BRUCE WAYNE BEGS HIS PARENTS TO LET HIM STOP BEING (BATMAN: MASK OF THE PHANTASM /1993)

This truly captures the conflict at the heart of the Batman /Bruce Wayne character. Are they bifurcations? One person? Which is means and end? Here, we get a rational plea to end an irrational torment. Bruce is saying he can payroll more cops. Anything. He wants a normal life. Deep down however, he is too far ‘gone’ as Batman and we and indeed he, know this. Profound, for animation and every bit as sophisticated as the live action counterparts. Bravo!

  • ‘I have taken OFF my make-up. Why don’t YOU take off YOURS?’  (BATMAN/1989)

Anyone who doubts why Tim Burton cast Michael Keaton as Batman? Just watch THIS scene. As Bruce Wayne watches his nemesis on a frozen screen: his eyes tell stories; they do work; they show a lifetime of pain. Jack Nicholson also great here: menacing, playful and at once talking to the audience and winding up Batman to come and play.

  • ‘Good will toward men. And women’ (BATMAN RETURNS/1992) 

The movie is ending on a downer, or so it seems. Batman framed. Penguin and Shreck dead without true legal trial or justice. A city in snow and darkness, its power blinking on and off as foretold at the start of the film. Bruce is alone. Alfred feels his pain. A stray cat has been picked up en route as they drive back to Wayne Manor into an uncertain future. And then, as the two men in the car share Christmas good wishes? The Bat signal flashes; a Catwoman shadow smiles at the sky. Hope is restored, as credits roll and THAT march music comes on at full pace.

  • ‘And you’ll never have to’ (BATMAN BEGINS / 2005)

This one scene sums up Batman, beautifully. He does what he does for his own sense of duty as a reward in itself. Jim Gordon tries to thank him but knows the real reciprocity is in simply letting Batman help the city. And so, the stage is set for a confrontation with joker in the next movie, as credits roll to a magnificent score.

  • Batman recruits Aquaman (JUSTICE LEAGUE / SNYDER CUT : 2017-21)

This is not so much a Batman scene as it is Bruce Wayne. Building the Justice League. Ben Affleck just looks so cool here in full on Han Solo ice gear. In a few shots, this sums up the character’s indomitable will, in all weathers. Brilliant!

COME BACK NEXT WEEK! SAME BAT-TIME! SAME BAT-CHANNEL! HAPPY MID WEEK X

 

 

