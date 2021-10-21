21 October 2021 144 Views

Star Wars: Visions. Did it work?

by James Murphy

Short answer: Yes!

The bad news is that not every episode is fun or even watchable. The good news is that you can stream as you go and either binge watch or skip the ones you dislike.

There is no ‘arc’ here. Nothing that damages or even challenges canon too drastically. This does not ‘subvert’ expectations. It delivers, precisely, what it advertises. IE: the ‘subversion’ is in the very premise of the whole show rather than in some last minute ending twist.

Indeed, VISIONS gets to the very essence of STAR WARS: riffing on multiple genres and storylines, via distinctive visual schemes and characters. The Japanese flavour helps things a lot, given George Lucas‘ own initial interest in that nation’s culture and mythology helped build his inspiration for his first forays into the Force.

So this format is possibly the way forward, especially in the navigation and evolution / redefinition of what constitutes ‘canon’. It is ideally placed on Disney Plus and sits well next to the MARVEL: WHAT IF series.

By no means unmissable. But a curiosity to fans of the Jedi brand and its universe of spin off possibilities.

New

#FLEMINGFRIDAY: The Daniel Craig ‘Era’.
84 Views
21 October 2021
#FLEMINGFRIDAY: The Daniel Craig ‘Era’.

May interest You

#FLEMINGFRIDAY: The Daniel Craig ‘Era’.
84 Views
21 October 2021
#FLEMINGFRIDAY: The Daniel Craig ‘Era’.
Mid week movies with BATMAN! DC FANDOME FEEDBACK.
214 Views
20 October 2021
Mid week movies with BATMAN! DC FANDOME FEEDBACK.
Disney just took a BIG risk.
223 Views
19 October 2021
Disney just took a BIG risk.

Popular

#FLEMINGFRIDAY: No Time to Flop? 007 needs $900 million to break even. So what?
1900 Views
13 August 2021
#FLEMINGFRIDAY: No Time to Flop? 007 needs $900 million to break even. So what?
The VFX Behind Disney+ Series: The Mysterious Benedict Society
1398 Views
28 July 2021
The VFX Behind Disney+ Series: The Mysterious Benedict Society

Tags

2012 ABC action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review satire Sequels Skyfall Star Trek Star Wars Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D