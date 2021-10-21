Star Wars: Visions. Did it work?

Short answer: Yes!

The bad news is that not every episode is fun or even watchable. The good news is that you can stream as you go and either binge watch or skip the ones you dislike.

There is no ‘arc’ here. Nothing that damages or even challenges canon too drastically. This does not ‘subvert’ expectations. It delivers, precisely, what it advertises. IE: the ‘subversion’ is in the very premise of the whole show rather than in some last minute ending twist.

Indeed, VISIONS gets to the very essence of STAR WARS: riffing on multiple genres and storylines, via distinctive visual schemes and characters. The Japanese flavour helps things a lot, given George Lucas‘ own initial interest in that nation’s culture and mythology helped build his inspiration for his first forays into the Force.

So this format is possibly the way forward, especially in the navigation and evolution / redefinition of what constitutes ‘canon’. It is ideally placed on Disney Plus and sits well next to the MARVEL: WHAT IF series.

By no means unmissable. But a curiosity to fans of the Jedi brand and its universe of spin off possibilities.