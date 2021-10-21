Uncharted: Trailer fails to discover new territory (imho).

Someone make it stop. Please.

UNCHARTED was a computer game. They made it a movie. There is a trailer to warn us all about its inevitable release.

Formula, roughly as follows:

Mentor recruits young callow youth wannabe buck challenger.

Young hero is 20-30 yet impossibly competent and over qualified.

Rich people looking at maps.

Action scene on an aircraft carrier.

English actor as leading man doing a so so American accent.

Stars of the 1990s/200s/2010s as mentor figures /antagonists.

Unearned in jokes which are ripped off from James Bond.

Unearned archaeological idiom, borrowed from Indiana Jones.

Trying to make Tom Holland a ‘star’ rather than just a solid little actor who was good as nerdy acrobat Spider-Kid, because he is, in real life..not that far removed from said profile.

Trying to make Mark Wahlberg convince as something other than blue collar thick thug.

NB: ALL the above = ‘imho’ and edge on ‘satire’!

And the film will do big business no matter what I say. 🙂

Basically? Think: KINGSMAN + TOMB RAIDER + FAST AND FURIOUS +MISSION:IMPOSSIBLE? Dash of SPIDER-MAN /TRANSFORMERS.

Put simply? Indiana Jones can sleep safely in his bed at night. Even at 80, this new kid poses ZERO threat!