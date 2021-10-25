DUNE and ETERNALS: More in common than you might Think?

They are both gaining praise among the critics, albeit with occasional dissenting voices.

Each is headed for respectable though not necessarily biggest blockbuster of all time numbers.

DUNE and ETERNALS. A match made in movie heaven?

Consider the following similarities:

The two films set up an epic mythology. And yet sequels are not QUITE guaranteed here. Spin-offs, maybe.

Budgets are big. Stakes are high. Anticipation is of course ‘there’ yet neither is yet its own ‘brand’?

Auteur visions from the directors. Bringing sci-fi visuals to life on an unprecedented scale.

Ensemble casts in both cases. Neither dependent upon nor shunning star power.

Potential polarity: hardcore fans vs casual viewers.

The elements! Sand, water, fire, ice and the like all get a heavy motif presence in the movies.

Political? ETERNALS tackles identity tribes. DUNE = colonial war over precious resources.

tackles identity tribes. = colonial war over precious resources. Big profile releases and yet tough sells, too?

Released at a time when cinema is on trial for its existence vs streaming, Covid, franchise fatigue and so much more.

In short? The PERFECT double bill, right?