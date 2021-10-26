Top-rated Slots Developers: Are there any new names? 

Have you ever noticed how often new slots appear in online casinos? Most gambling providers will have separate sections on their websites for newly released slots and those sections will be topped up every week on average. Promising and exciting slots will be shinning in bright colours and attracting curious slot fans – view slots bonuses.

There is a handful of slot developers that are certified top-dogs of the iGaming industry. Some of them have been around for decades and some of them are relatively young companies that are still building the attention around their name.

This article is dedicated to the busy bees of the iGaming industry – the top-rated and up-and-coming slot developers.

Yggdrasil Gaming

This Swedish company has opened its office doors in 2013. Drawing inspiration from Norse mythology, the company is named after Yggdrasil – the tree of life that supports the entire world on its trunk and branches.

Yggdrasil Gaming specialises in innovative, high-quality design slots. Often teaming up with fellow developers Reel Play, the pair has produced some very successful slots:

Thor Infinity Reels.

El Dorado Infinity Reels.

Yggdrasil have also released some great games single-handedly:

Atlantis Megaways.

Reel Desire.

Arthur’s Fortune.

Yggdrasil Gaming have achieved remarkable progress in their still-young career. Their games are available in Sweden, Malta, the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, Poland, Spain, Gibraltar, Denmark, Sweden. The list goes on!

Thunderkick

In their own words, Thunderkick had humble beginnings in 2012 in a tiny studio in Stockholm with a couple of guys who decided to do their own thing. In an industry ruled by giants, they went in different directions than the norm pointed to. They swore to always stay fun and care about their products.

Some of the best Thunderkick’s games to date include:

Beat the Beast series.

Pink Elephants 1 & Pink Elephants 2.

Riders of the Storm.

Midas Golden Touch.

1429 Uncharted Seas.

Thunderkick have been headlining quite a few publications with their high-RTP slot “1429 Uncharted Seas”. Their games are available in many UK’s leading online casinos. What is more, Thunderkick have a knack for drawing visually stunning slots that do not disappoint even the most critical players.

Revolver Gaming

Another relatively young company is the London-based Revolver Gaming studio. Established in 2010, they have produced quite a few slots that regularly appear in online casinos:

Neon Blaze.

Irish Coins.

Parrots of the Caribbean.

Robin Hood and his Merry Wins.

Space Traders.

Revolver Gaming produce slots in HMTL5 which is compatible across all the platforms – Android, PC and iOS. Not only do they develop fun and perky games, but they also provide custom game design & development services. From concept, math, art and sound to programming and integration, Revolver studio produces bespoke/exclusive content of the highest industry standard.

You won’t miss their games easily! This household name is present in many UK online casinos.