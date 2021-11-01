STAR WARS NEWS! Book of Boba Fett Trailer is here!

THE FORCE IS DEFINITELY STRONG IN THIS ONE..

Star Wars gets a LOT of flack. Ever since THE LAST JEDI polarised fans into camps of love and hate, it has been all but impossible to chart a calm course through the choppy waters of online criticism.

But there has been an awakening. Have you felt it? It’s called DISNEY PLUS! The best format now for the franchise. Because one can try multiple styles of story telling, without demanding fans over-invest in canonical movies that come around every 2-3 years.

LOTS of content, with variety in built: at once complimenting and compensating for the counterpart movies you either love or hate.

There is a logic to that paradigmatic shift. Remember, George Lucas‘ original vision was of serial adventure fiction, across genres, fused into one. And that is now what we have, just in fragmented segments. Perfect!

THE MANDALORIAN led the way in that it felt like ‘proper’ STAR WARS in a manner the sequel trilogy frequently did not. It filled in the gaps between movies without being enslaved to continuity in either official canon or old expanded universe content. And BABY YODA!!! Adorable.

Boba Fett’s cameo in said bounty hunter show was a massive highlight. The stand off between characters; the imagery; the tech. Fan fic made real but with some substantial story beats and solid action behind it.

And so, we have THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT. Arriving December 29th, this show focuses on Boba trying to move beyond his days as hired gun and charts the course of his setting up a crime empire. He has displaced the Hutt regime and is now in charge. Cue power struggles, face-offs, gangster politics and epic visuals. Once again, this looks great.

STAR WARS IS IN SAFE HANDS!