MORBIUS new trailer. Seen it all before?

A DOCTOR! With ailment! And moral conflict. GOES INTO A BATCAVE. 

‘Sound familiar? 😉

Basically? MORBIUS = origin story by the numbers. BATMAN BEGINS meets DOCTOR STRANGE via new powers montage from the book of IRON MAN and VENOM.

Now: granted, this is just a trailer and not a full movie so am not judging prematurely And even if I am doing so? It’s not necessarily a criticism. Indeed, ironically enough, it is remarkably refreshing to see a comic book/ an other franchise property actually FOLLOWING rather than ‘subverting’ expectations.

Nowt wrong with adhering to formula, provided it is executed well. The jury is of course ‘out’ on whether MORBIUS succeeds on any front. But it does look tightly constructed, clear in pitch and purpose and full of escapist super-heroics, fused to Gothic horror.

 

Good use of THE DOORS’ ‘People are Strange’ as a theme. Nice cameo from Michael Keaton and a possibly villainous turn from Matt Smith. Jared Leto is in the lead as the eponymous anti-hero but frankly he can do this kind of thing in his sleep: v apt for a night time dwelling character!

