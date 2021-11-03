Mid-Week Movies. With BATMAN! How does he do it?

As in: what makes Batman, ‘forever’?

Batman is a fictional character, of course. That is why even the DARK KNIGHT series of films stretched things a tad with the whole ‘what if this was in the real world’ malarkey. He is nonetheless a human rather than super-hero as a construct. None of us could ‘be’ Bruce Wayne/Batman but many can and indeed arguably do, match some of his qualities in our own realities.

At a glance: here is a list of ways you can be BATMAN!

1: Privacy /tech. You need to be aware of the world around you but not get caught doing so. So keep your data private but maintain the widest possible, boundary free, internet browsing habits. For that? You need a VPN!

2: Sleep /meditation. Batman is a creature of the night. He cannot dodge entirely, however, a need for rest. So balanced bouts of sleep in blocks (say 3-4 hours here and there)? All punctuated by guided meditation: to enable him to work by day as CEO; party at night to maintain his playboy image AND kick criminal arse as a vigilante.

3: Use the darkness! Batman is born from childhood trauma. Aren’t we all? Even the most idyllic and safe of growing up periods has some germ or seed of the person you become once all grown up. In Batman’s case, it is the absolute desire for justice and street parity, for all. He uses the imagery of that which frightened him to punish those whose evil robbed his childhood of beloved parents.

The imagery of Gothic horror, vampiric lore, Phantom of Opera level underworld existence: all taken from his early years to build a future on terms to suit in the war on crime. We cannot all dress up as a Bat and beat up criminals. But it is both possible and indeed necessary to at once reflect on and thereby move away through the failures and setbacks we revisit. Turning those into absolute resolution to WIN. ‘Why do we fall? So we can learn to pick ourselves UP!’.

4: Lone Hero. Great Support Network. Self reliance is key to survival. NEVER over-invest in a community promise that amounts to nothing. Do not place your faith in symbols you have created, either: there lies the failure of projection and rejection. Instead? Craft YOUR mission(s) on YOUR terms, but do so with the watchful and caring eye of friends and mentors with whom you maintain both healthy distance and close bond, at once.

Bruce needs Alfred to run his household and keep him sane. Commissioner Gordon brings Batman back to the side of the law, whilst teaming together to bend system limitations. Lucius Fox is the voice of rational tech and commercial sense. Robin is the promise of a better future: life going on. And so on. It is when Bruce/Batman placed too great a faith in Ras Al Guhl /Harvey Dent, that things turned bad. His true friends, mentors and allies helped him win again.

5: REINVENTION! Batman has countless media iterations. And yet, the character endures. Not despite those differences but BECAUSE of them. Some versions see Batman kill; others have him defined by a determination to never break the rule of law. He can be pop art camp, pulp anti-hero, great detective, romantic lead. The guy can die and resurface again and again.

The trick is to maintain the tropes (loss of parents as boy = quest for vengeance; image of a Bat = motif and mythology; playboy persona vs supremely selfless heroic mission etc). As in: Batman is, for all his many flaws, a force for GOOD. For philanthropy, charity, civic duty. YOU can do that. Indeed, you SHOULD. Go on, do something nice/kind/charitable. Make Batman proud..

BATMAN WILL RETURN. SAME BAT-TIME! SAME BAT-CHANNEL. HAPPY MID WEEK! X