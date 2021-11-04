04 November 2021 119 Views

Chris Pratt is voicing GARFIELD. Just Accept it!

by James Murphy

So, another animation adaptation. Another gig for Mr Pratt.

What’s the problem with that??

Well, some people have mouthed off: that he has too much work, does not need the money and is a conservative Christian so should be fired, jailed and cast out.

The reality check police are here though. C/O..me!

Face these facts:

  • Chris Pratt is awesome.
  • He is consistently good in animation product and comedy. One could even make a case that his vocal talents exceed his leading man qualities in live action?
  • The man has fans, a following and brings Jurassic World/ Guardians of the Galaxy profile to replenish old brands. 
  • GARFIELD is a LOT like Andy in PARKS AND RECREATION. So this casting makes perfect sense.

Chris Pratt, great voice artist, worth every penny. Deal with it! 

