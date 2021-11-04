Chris Pratt is voicing GARFIELD. Just Accept it!

So, another animation adaptation. Another gig for Mr Pratt.
What’s the problem with that??
Well, some people have mouthed off: that he has too much work, does not need the money and is a conservative Christian so should be fired, jailed and cast out.
The reality check police are here though. C/O..me!
Face these facts:
- Chris Pratt is awesome.
- He is consistently good in animation product and comedy. One could even make a case that his vocal talents exceed his leading man qualities in live action?
- The man has fans, a following and brings Jurassic World/ Guardians of the Galaxy profile to replenish old brands.
- GARFIELD is a LOT like Andy in PARKS AND RECREATION. So this casting makes perfect sense.
Chris Pratt, great voice artist, worth every penny. Deal with it!