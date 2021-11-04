Chris Pratt is voicing GARFIELD. Just Accept it!

So, another animation adaptation. Another gig for Mr Pratt.

What’s the problem with that??

Well, some people have mouthed off: that he has too much work, does not need the money and is a conservative Christian so should be fired, jailed and cast out.

The reality check police are here though. C/O..me!

Face these facts:

Chris Pratt is awesome.

He is consistently good in animation product and comedy. One could even make a case that his vocal talents exceed his leading man qualities in live action?

The man has fans, a following and brings Jurassic World/ Guardians of the Galaxy profile to replenish old brands.

GARFIELD is a LOT like Andy in PARKS AND RECREATION. So this casting makes perfect sense.

Chris Pratt, great voice artist, worth every penny. Deal with it!