ROGUE SQUADRON delayed. So what?

Sometimes news stories run and run and create new ones.

On other occasions? A delay is just a delay. The end!

I am being very measured and positive there. However: to sum up some of the speculation? Remembering that this delay seems a tad indefinite?..

ROGUE SQUADRON is a standalone STAR WARS project.

is a standalone project. Patty Jenkins was directing and full promotional material was readied.

The project has been delayed. Ok. But until WHEN???

Some might blame Jenkins’ imminent schedule clash with WONDER WOMAN 3? That sequel has been announced, sure.

Others might cite a new concern: did WONDER WOMAN 84 disappoint a bit? Kinda, yeah but still did good business and I enjoyed it, enormously (camp, silly, imaginative, fun). This is not a sacking of the director or a cancellation of the movie!



But Disney MIGHT feel that, given many other delays in their existing release schedule, they want to sound out the market before this hits cameras, let alone screens? There might also be some corporate restructuring at work. We do not know if the lovely Kathy Kennedy will stay on? Her tenure is approaching ten years at Lucas-Film . Good time to go? MAYBE.



And then there is the pitch. ROGUE SQUADRON sounds and feels a BIT too much like ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY? Thing is, the brand has diversified, since. DISNEY PLUS is now king and queen and indeed, kingdom for the lore? So the question might be where and when the Jenkins’ vision now fits in the regime? That is NOT the same as the whole thing being cancelled. Just tweaked. Fear not!



In any event, yes, a much mooted, often delayed KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC may very well take the 2023/24 STAR WARS slot in cinemas.

may very well take the 2023/24 STAR WARS slot in cinemas. If TOP GUN 2 does well next year? I suspect ROGUE SQUADRON will be fast tracked. Again. Just a hunch, like?

WATCH THIS ‘SPACE’!