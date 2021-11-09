09 November 2021 127 Views

ROGUE SQUADRON delayed. So what?

by James Murphy

Sometimes news stories run and run and create new ones.

On other occasions? A delay is just a delay. The end!

I am being very measured and positive there. However: to sum up some of the speculation? Remembering that this delay seems a tad indefinite?..

  • ROGUE SQUADRON is a standalone STAR WARS project.
  • Patty Jenkins was directing and full promotional material was readied.
  • The project has been delayed. Ok. But until WHEN???
  • Some might blame Jenkins’ imminent schedule clash with WONDER WOMAN 3? That sequel has been announced, sure.

 

    • Others might cite a new concern: did WONDER WOMAN 84 disappoint a bit? Kinda, yeah but still did good business and I enjoyed it, enormously (camp, silly, imaginative, fun).
    • This is not a sacking of the director or a cancellation of the movie!

 

    • But Disney MIGHT feel that, given many other delays in their existing release schedule, they want to sound out the market before this hits cameras, let alone screens?
    • There might also be some corporate restructuring at work. We do not know if the lovely Kathy Kennedy will stay on? Her tenure is approaching ten years at Lucas-Film. Good time to go? MAYBE.

    • And then there is the pitch. ROGUE SQUADRON sounds and feels a BIT too much like ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY?
    • Thing is, the brand has diversified, since. DISNEY PLUS is now king and queen and indeed, kingdom for the lore?
    • So the question might be where and when the Jenkins’ vision now fits in the regime? That is NOT the same as the whole thing being cancelled. Just tweaked. Fear not!

  • In any event, yes, a much mooted, often delayed KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC may very well take the 2023/24 STAR WARS slot in cinemas.
  • If TOP GUN 2 does well next year? I suspect ROGUE SQUADRON will be fast tracked. Again. Just a hunch, like?

WATCH THIS ‘SPACE’!

 

