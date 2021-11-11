11 November 2021 30 Views

No Way Home for Spider-Marketing

by James Murphy

One longs for the days of viral marketing. 

NB: POSSIBLE SPOILERS LIE AHEAD. MAYBE?

The latest Spider-Man film is just over a month from release. Final trailer imminent. But there was a delay in selection and release of said advertising. Perhaps because they cannot decide quite how much to show?

Alternatively, this IS the new viral method? Create speculation, online, through what you are yet to show? Very clever if so. But needlessly convoluted.

What we know now is that yes, the movie is multi-verse based. As both first trailer and new poster confirm, it all entails returning baddies from previous iterations of the web slinging, wall crawler’s film catalogue.

What we do NOT yet know? But all suspect / know we sort of know but cannot admit to? Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire might well feature, too. Ditto, Charlie Cox as Daredevil.

My advice is now to reveal said details in the final trailer. It’s no longer a spoiler! This is a marketing USP. ‘Suspect Kevin Feige/MarveL/Sony/Disney know that, too?

They are playing a good game. Which possibly, maybe, explains, how and why a trusted and usually spoiler avoiding pundit like John Campea got dragged into this..

HAPPY THURSDAY. FROM YOUR FRIENDLY, NEIGHBOURHOOD, MOVIE VIRO-MAN X

 

