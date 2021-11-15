15 November 2021 116 Views

Dr Who: acid REFLUX?

by James Murphy

I was nice about part 1. Parts 2 and 3? UTTER CRAP. Sorry!

The good – ish? I am being as balanced and generous as possible here:

  • It IS epic, visually stunning. Rousing all curiosities.
  • Nice use of Sontarans /other villains.
  • Fascinating main antagonists in SWARM.

The bad: Where to begin..

 

    • Throwing in lots of set pieces does not equate to ‘epic’.
    • Casting lots of new actors in roles, however commendably diverse and kind, is pointless if none has room to breathe.
    • Has Chibnall even been to Liverpool lately? He is not doing the place any favours imho. Fails entirely to capture the spirit of the place.

  • Stop throwing in history facts ad nauseum. Maybe try a one off pure historical story if you really want to educate us?
  • Russell T Davies IS coming back when this current mess is done with. But even when he does, I doubt very much that he will even try to simply repeat beat for beat his characters/plots of old. His mastery was in SOUL and TONE. You cannot copy those facets and that is what both Moffat and Chibnall failed to grasp. Invent new, organic, chemistry laden, plot arc wielding characters from the outset. THEN your big epic finale will pay off. Otherwise, we just don’t care.

Will I watch til the end. Maybe. On fast forward 🙂

