How to do viral marketing: a masterclass!

1: Present as an in universe advert that treats your fictional universe as fact.

2: Shamelessly poke fun at your competitors.

3: Satirical Hook.

4: Boost interest in / anticipation for your new product without giving everything away.

5: Release in a determined yet staggered fashion, thereby using curiosity of fans to do the heavy lifting social media promotion for you.

BACK OF THE NET!