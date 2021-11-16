Tuesday Talking Points. Should Mel do Lethal Weapon 5?

All depends on what he does with it, I guess??

Answer: yes, though serious reservations are attached. But no matter what, LETHAL WEAPON 5 is good to go with Mel at helm.

Lots up in arms about Mad Mel, as always. I do understand! THAT phone call leak back in 2010? It is indeed scary shit. Not his finest hour. But as I reiterate, repeatedly (that itself is very Gibson esque alliteration):

None of us know(s) what went on ‘behind the scenes’.

We DO know that Mel is bipolar and has a history of drug and alcohol abuse. He struggled with both and got the necessary help and treatment.

Therefore, maybe, just maybe, his occasional aberrant episodes reflect those lapsed conditions rather than any innate moral racism / violent disposition, verbally or otherwise? MAYBE.

Which brings us to LETHAL WEAPON 5. Mel to direct and star!

Gibson very probably, genuinely, believes he is honouring the memory of his old mentor, director Richard Donner , who made the first 4 movies.

Donner was developing part 5 before he died and asked Mel to take on the director’s chair in the event of Richard’s demise. Gibson has taken the man at his word and is doing as promised. That’s called honour, I guess. Oh and btw: Donner was Jewish. Just a note for those who think Gibson some sort of card carrying anti-Semite rather than a dude who said weird shit after getting high/pissed/mad/whatever.



Gibson IS a great director. Not just good. GREAT! And action is one thing he can do very well, without much prep, though he has yet to make an entire movie in that genre. Braveheart et al have big stunts and set pieces though whether one regards them as ‘action’ films? Dunno. Either way, the man can do this and it will be interesting.



So YES yes YES to Gibson directing. PLAYING Riggs again, though?? I think he left this one too long. The only way you can go, is backwards? If he returns and it’s still happily ever after then there is little point? If you have him widowed again and downbeat then nobody wants to watch it. Killing the character (as proposed by Shane Black btw) would have been brave in 1989 for part 2. But that’s just redundant at this stage: given every other movie hero is now toast in some big mawkish set piece at the end of their franchise run. Options: full on prequel with new cast? Or use my BOND 26 method: bookend young Riggs /Murtagh prime case 80s period piece with older Gibson/Glover/Pesci/Russo et al on a boat holiday or something?



MAYBE do my RIGGS V MCCLANE Lethal Weapon, Die Hard idea? Bruce v Mel! I would love that.

Whatever happens? It will be a fascinating thing to watch and yes, I do wish Mr Gibson every success in the venture.

PS, MEL: had you simply made Lethal Weapon 5, say around twenty YEARS earlier? Then you would have enjoyed an outlet for the verbal / physical frustration and might never have gone off the rails / out of favour AND you could STILL have made the passion projects. Best of luck, all the same 😉