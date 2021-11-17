SPIDER MAN: NO WAY! MOAN! Second Trailer. So What?

I get it. You need trailer #2 to plug the NO WAY HOME movie into the last lap.

I understand: build awareness as Christmas approaches.

BUT:

This long anticipated, awaited second trailer? Adds little to anything beyond the initial teaser. It both gives away too much (we now know all the villain identities and the rough plot, more or less; major foreshadowing of possible deaths, too?). And yet, not enough. NO ANDREW OR TOBEY?! We as good as know the two previous spider-men are in this movie. And if they aren’t, then resuming all their old baddies makes zero sense, surely?



Dr Octopus is reduced to a joke here imho. Some engaging visual eye candy, for sure. But to what end? Too much Dr Strange! And what is his character? Confused. Is he wise-cracking Tony Stark? Some wannabe Harrison Ford? Inter-dimensional Vicar? All the above? Is this him at all or actually Wanda/Satan/Thanos in disguise?



This current iteration of the wall crawling web slinger is yet to really have a day in the life movie where he is just dealing with a local threat from the criminal or even personal underworld. Caveat: yes, HOMECOMING had the Vulture/Keaton storyline. And I adore FAR FROM HOME. But grit/grime/growing pains are not done as painfully and poignantly for Holland as they were Maguire/Garfield imho.

had the Vulture/Keaton storyline. And I adore But grit/grime/growing pains are not done as painfully and poignantly for Holland as they were Maguire/Garfield imho. So what could and should be the ENDGAME for Spider-Man might be another SPIDER-MAN 3 /AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2 ?

for Spider-Man might be another ? Blurred tone. Bloated character list.

But am still excited to see this so in that sense? Trailer accomplished its mission.

Movie comes out in December. ONWARDS!..