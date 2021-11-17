SPIDER MAN: NO WAY! MOAN! Second Trailer. So What?

I get it. You need trailer #2 to plug the NO WAY HOME movie into the last lap.
I understand: build awareness as Christmas approaches.
BUT:
- This long anticipated, awaited second trailer? Adds little to anything beyond the initial teaser.
- It both gives away too much (we now know all the villain identities and the rough plot, more or less; major foreshadowing of possible deaths, too?). And yet, not enough.
- NO ANDREW OR TOBEY?! We as good as know the two previous spider-men are in this movie. And if they aren’t, then resuming all their old baddies makes zero sense, surely?
- Dr Octopus is reduced to a joke here imho.
- Some engaging visual eye candy, for sure. But to what end?
- Too much Dr Strange! And what is his character? Confused. Is he wise-cracking Tony Stark? Some wannabe Harrison Ford? Inter-dimensional Vicar? All the above? Is this him at all or actually Wanda/Satan/Thanos in disguise?
- This current iteration of the wall crawling web slinger is yet to really have a day in the life movie where he is just dealing with a local threat from the criminal or even personal underworld. Caveat: yes, HOMECOMING had the Vulture/Keaton storyline. And I adore FAR FROM HOME. But grit/grime/growing pains are not done as painfully and poignantly for Holland as they were Maguire/Garfield imho.
- So what could and should be the ENDGAME for Spider-Man might be another SPIDER-MAN 3 /AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2?
- Blurred tone. Bloated character list.
- But am still excited to see this so in that sense? Trailer accomplished its mission.
Movie comes out in December. ONWARDS!..