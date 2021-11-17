Top 5 Best Supercars In Movies

Since we argue that cars are also actors, often most notable on a movie set, we should talk about them not as pieces of iron, but as personalities. So for today’s article, we want to write about the most noticeable cars in movie history.

5. Lotus Esprit

At the end of the 70s the Bond movies decided to get a more modern look – Roger Moore gave glamour to the movies, sometimes reaching the point of ridiculousness, the authors threw the super agent into space, and the cars acquired completely supernatural abilities. So, in James Bond 007: The Spy Who Loved Me the Lotus Esprit S1, already looking quite futuristic even for its time, by Q’s forces acquired the ability to turn into a submarine.

The futuristic sports car retracted its wheels inside the body, with underwater wings moving out instead. Of course, its armament had to work underwater as well, so the British car got a water-to-air missile and ink gun. Like a cuttlefish, it could blast an ink screen to hide Mr. Bond from the enemies. One of the copies of this car was bought by Elon Musk. He wants to restore it and bring it to the condition of a real submarine.

4. Lamborghini Murciélago

In the The Dark Knight, Bruce Wayne becomes an owner of Lamborghini Murcielago LP 640 to show how wealthy he is. Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed trilogy brought its own adjustments to the Batman story. Nolan always amazes with his ideas and their realization. So it happened this time – he created a real thriller, and turned the Batmobile into a military Tumbler. The designer of the car was Nathan Crowley. For now, you can feel yourself as a batman driving on the streets of Dubai using rental services like https://evolve.ae/brand/lamborghini, without guns of course.

3. Plymouth Fury

Any driver will tell you without the slightest doubt – a car has a soul. And it is good, if it is light, as chromed exterior trim, mind. But what if inside your car there is a dark, like a burnt tire, devilish essence, ready to spill any blood to protect itself and its beloved driver?

The negative character, who went to the car, is Stephen King’s notorious “Christine”. This is exactly the case when the main character of the picture is not a person, but a car. Interestingly, all 1958th Plymouth Fury models were made in banana yellow color solution, while “Christine” was bright, red color. Stephen King said he had to repaint the car in red and white at his request.

2. Cadillac Miller-Meteor

Admit it, even you don’t take scientists Spangler, Stantz, and Venkman too seriously-they don’t look like researchers conducting impressive scientific research. All those plasma traps, energy-grippers, shabby-looking, and slimy overalls don’t make you feel serious at all. Yes, and their car evokes only a smile: converted from an old ambulance Cadillac Miller-Meteor, nicknamed Ectomobile, with a ridiculous logo on the doors – well, what is it! However, as soon as you play the trademark tune, doubts fly away – the Hunters are coming, get out of the way!

1. DeLorean DMC-12

Perhaps the first thing that comes to mind when you say “coolest movie car” is the DeLorean DMC-12 converted by Doc Brown to travel through time in Back to the Future. Sure enough, a little plutonium, witchcraft over the control panel, full throttle, and at 88 mph the car is capable of transporting its driver and passengers through the years ( In reality, the DeLorean accelerates to 100 km in 10.5 seconds, thanks to the gasoline V6 engine. It has a 5-speed manual transmission). Cool, you can’t say anything about it. But admit it (we won’t tell anyone) – when you were a kid, it wasn’t its futuristic looks, its plutonium, its ability to leap through the years, or even the fact that Emmett Brown taught it to fly that amazed you either. The coolest thing about growing up was that the doors on the DeLorean open upward!

***

We made this top with respect and filled it with love for four (or sometimes more) wheeled friends so hope you enjoyed our list.