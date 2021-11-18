HARRRRRYYYYY POTTTTTTERRRRR shows its true colours as a Brand?

They are doing a reunion special. JK not invited???

As in an HBO type thingie??

What is the point if they do not ask Rowling to the party??

Starting off, I confess I never liked the Harry Potter brand. Not my generation. But even if it had been timed differently, 12 year old me still had better taste than buying into that. It’s witches and wizards. In a school. Using literally wands and spells, with zero innovation or spin on said.

Pure pastiche. So in effect, a con, imho. They did not even bother to adapt the product a bit. Star Wars at least has ‘laser swords’: an original take on mythological tool. Potter just nabs the wand etc as is.

That said? I LOVE love LOVE JK! Ms Rowling is clever, kind and REALLY FIT. So I would not begrudge her being a near or even actual billionaire on the back of her little boy wizard thing.

I have more difficulty being even vaguely diplomatic about some of the ‘actors’ who got rich, famous and powerful from the film franchise. Daniel Radcliffe tries hard and works well, I get it. But treating him as a leading man action hero romantic interest in waiting is offensive bollox of the worst kind.

But for Potter (which frankly belonged at best on Childrens’ BBC pre Christmas and not on some billion dollar behemoth big screen), Daniel would have trouble getting work as an extra in Eastenders. IMHO. Obviously.

Emma Watson is even worse to my mind. She personifies a perpetual chip on the shoulder. Zero charisma or charm. Derivative in looks and minimal in any kind of screen presence. Sorry! Its just how I feel.

I have no qualms stating all the above. They are just opinions and cannot do any actual damage to the parties concerned. In addition, it is justified, surely, by the spectacular ingratitude shown in the imminent hosting of a Potter reunion for some of these performers WITHOUT INVOLVING JK?

Granted, that could change and might just be scheduling or something. But the lady Rowling should be front and centre. Without her, there is no Potter and frankly, these jumped up (imho) school play performers would not be multi multi millionaires. Bringing them together for some retrospective special as though they remain beloved cinematic icons should offend the sensibilities of actual movie fans everywhere. Especially if the true star (JK) is not in attendance at the event? Just sayin, like.

EXPELLLIAMUS!