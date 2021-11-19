FLEMINGFRIDAY : The men who probably cannot /should not be Bond?

That Relentless Question: who should be the next JAMES BOND?

I will not even attempt answering that. But I will gladly postpone the planned wrap up on my BOND 26 pitch series to address the issue of who should NOT be the next 007.

Thing is: they do not ever cast the person you expect. Ever! Sean Connery was not David Niven, James Mason or Cary Grant.

Countless actors were tested before Timothy Dalton took the role. That said? Yes, Tim had been in the Producers’ sights for years. He was a busy man!

Yes, we all know Pierce Brosnan was cast in 1986. Yet even he was only anointed / unchallenged in 1994, having endured years of ‘Mel Gibson will be the new Bond in a Joel Silver reboot‘ rumours.

Remember when Clive Owen was a dead cert for the Bond role? As in one reason he was cast as King Arthur in 2003 was down to the ‘he will be 007’ vibe, thereby ironically enough, meaning Daniel Craig lost out on the Arthurian movie. Daniel went onto play Bond. Clive did ok, all the same and is currently brilliant as Bill Clinton in Impeachment: American Crime Story.

Today, once again, the Bond rumours persist. Yet nobody ‘gets’ that the easy click-bait/paid promotion/actor self advert stuff gets tiresome. The next 007 will not be cast for at least a year. It will be a long, tough, process. Expect an actor between 30 and 40. British/English/colonial.

Skin colour is NOT an issue. But male, probably heterosexual as those are part of the image? Maybe. Though sure, a gay actor could do it. It will not be a huge star name but a recognised pro with a string of credits and a building buzz around their work. But do not expect a simple flavour of the month from Marvel/Netflix etc.

I have no crystal ball; but I would rule out the following actors, just following the criteria above? Nothing personal or nasty. But if they keep getting hyped as the next Bond? Chances are, they are not.

Hiddleston: Too busy as WYCLIFFE and LOKI .

Too busy as and . Dwayne The Rock: Would be better as a henchman.

Would be better as a henchman. Regé-Jean Page: But for Bridgerton , would he even be suggested?

But for , would he even be suggested? Dan Stevens: Did a few sit-ups for The Guest. Takes a LOT more.

Did a few sit-ups for The Guest. Takes a LOT more. Tom Holland: Great at playing geeky acrobat kid. That’s it, imho.

Great at playing geeky acrobat kid. That’s it, imho. Paul Mescal: Wore a tux in a pop video. Ok. So what?

Wore a tux in a pop video. Ok. So what? Jamie Dornan: Too much like Cavill without the bulk.

Too much like Cavill without the bulk. Charlie Hunnam: Too much like Daniel Craig.

Too much like Daniel Craig. Harry Potter: Ok that’s enough. 🙂

See: I saved you all a lot of speculation/stress/time. Normal Bond stuff resumes next week. Happy weekend one and all, meantime. Transmission ends. X