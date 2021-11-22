7 Anime Shows You Shouldn’t Miss Watching

In recent years, audiences have demonstrated a growing interest in Japanese animated shows, popularly known as Anime, a term that has taken on a wider global sense. Over the last several years, it has evolved into an international phenomenon, attracting millions of fans and being translated into a number of languages.

There are thousands of anime series available, and new ones are released every season. With so many options, deciding which series to watch might be difficult. That’s why it’s useful to create a bucket list of must-see anime that everyone should see at least once in their life.

Whatever your preferences, these popular, high-quality titles, some of which are regarded as the finest anime of all time, are well worth your time. This will not only provide you with a solid foundation in series that others have praised, but it will also assist you in developing your own preferences.

Attack On Titan –

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular anime series of all time for a variety of reasons. It's a massive action film on a scale rarely seen in the genre, with mankind under attack by strange huge humanoids known as titans with little hope of surviving against these colossal, fanatical opponents. The slowly building mystery and furious Spiderman-esque action set pieces have captivated audiences all around the world, and it's not unusual to see individuals wearing Survey Corps jackets or carrying bags with the winged symbol on them. Sure, the series' constant mundanity necessitates the correct attitude, and the discoveries don't always live up to the suspense the series builds up, but it's simple to see why so many people were obsessed with it.

FullMetal Alchemist Brotherhood –

The series features Edward and Alphonse Elric, two alchemist brothers who desire to repair their bodies after a terrible effort to bring their mother back to life through alchemy that fails. The ideal balance of shounen and seinen moments in the narrative arcs makes the story plot virtually uneven. FullMetal Alchemist Brotherhood is the perfect formula for an anime series. The basics for a valuable work are amazing fights, magnificent music, and clever storylines.

Death Note –

The shinigami, or death gods, live in a desolate world. Chaos ensues in the living world when shinigami Ryuk drops his “Death Note,” a deadly notebook that can murder anybody if the user knows their target’s name and face. Light Yagami, a top high school student, finds the deadly notebook, and Ryuk enters the human world to egg him on. Light initially experiments with the Death Note with the altruistic goal of eliminating crime, but he gradually devolves into a villain as he becomes drunk with power and the idea of becoming a god. This shounen classic is terrifying, as it follows a guy who gradually turns from Light into “Kira,” a world-famous serial murderer, and the police efforts to apprehend him.

Jujutsu Kaisen –

Jujutsu Kaisen, one of Netflix’s newest but much anticipated acquisitions, has created waves since its premiere late last year, winning the title of Anime of the Year for 2021. Follow Yuji Itadori, a high school student whose life is turned upside down when he unwittingly comes across a cursed finger and swallows it in the midst of combat, becoming cursed himself. Soon after, he is thrust onto the road of becoming a Jujutsu Sorcerer, with the goal of tracking down the remaining fingers of the fatal curse and ending it with him.

Demon Slayer –

Demon Slayer, the winner of the Anime Of The Year award in 2020, is a must-see anime that is well worth the hype. Tanjiro is introduced after his family is slain and his sister is cursed as a result of a demon assault, prompting him to embark on a personal mission to combat demons and save his sister. Don’t be misled by the anime’s relatively basic plot; many fans (including non-anime watchers) have fallen in love with the animation, soundtrack, and genuinely spectacular sequences.

Naruto –

Naruto by Masashi Kishimoto is one of the most popular manga series of all time, and the anime version is a respectable and popular adaptation. Naruto Uzumaki is a young ninja who dreams of becoming the Hokage, the village’s greatest ninja and leader, after being rejected by his peers. Naruto may sound like a typical animation, but what makes it so enjoyable is the dynamic cast of characters and how their growth is reflected as the tale develops. The series’ dedication to detail in traditional Japanese culture also shines through in the episode-long battle sequences.

Hunter x Hunter –

If we’re talking about narrative and conceptually fascinating action animation, Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter may very well be the king. For those unfamiliar with the series, Hunter x Hunter begins with the young Gon Freecss, who is following in his father’s footsteps by completing a practical exam to become a Hunter, a unique designation for global explorers. Togashi isn’t simply a philosophically intriguing inventor; he’s also a brilliant storyteller, as seen by the linked narrative strands spun from the enormous ensemble. Hunter x Hunter’s real potential takes time to emerge, but once it does, it has a good possibility of becoming one of your favourites.

Conclusion

The list above includes some of the finest anime shows that any anime enthusiast or novice to the genre should see. If you’re just getting started with anime or have already started, this list will be useful.