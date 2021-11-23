The Barrowman saga continues.

John has been busy. Signing at Cons. Mea Culpa on TV.

Ongoing Trial by Twitter.

At the risk of overdoing this one..I will restate:

Barrowman once had a silly habit of whipping his knob out.

That was not acceptable or civil behaviour. Yet neither was it in intention, or, to date, at least officially, in reception, regarded as ‘sexual assault’ when applied to this case(s).

If neither ‘mens rea’ (intent) nor ‘actus reus’ (actual recorded, singled out empirical objective, cited in complaint event) are reviewed by both Police and Prosecutors? And therefore nothing goes to actual TRIAL?…

..Prima Facie therefore, John Barrowman is not a criminal . As in: He has not been arrested, tried, convicted.

He should therefore be both allowed and indeed enabled to continue working, both at BBC and other outlets.

John is not some abuser paedo protected by labyrinthine cultish closed rank establishment. He has cited what he did as being wrong and apologised, albeit with qualifying explanation of context and intent.

Party pranks, that got out of hand, in an era whereby that sort of behaviour was all but encouraged by the ‘lads’ culture in media circles. Whilst that does not excuse anything; it does explain things a lot. To some extent, that enables his absolution, surely?

Barrowman is beloved in fan circles, worldwide. Totally safe around families and kids, so far as I am aware. Particularly gentlemanly to those with learning / other disabilities. Consummate pro and very friendly, as I discovered when I met him.

He works hard. Is genuinely entertaining and versatile. And his Captain Jack Harkness is an asset to the DOCTOR WHO brand; his presence, much missed. You cannot simply erase that from history, even via recast, with TOM CRUISE in the role? 😉 .

Thanks to the lack of clarity and the knee jerk cancellation? Barrowman is on trial everyday, via Twitter. His name trends today amidst a sea of what might otherwise be actionable libels.

And whatever he did or did not do? That simply is not ‘right’: ethically, morally, legally.

HERE ENDETH THE LESSON.