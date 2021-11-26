Fleming Friday BONUS THANKSGIVING interview with BRIGITTE MILLAR!

Brigitte played a high ranking SPECTRE agent in the two most recent Bond movies.

Q: So, you have been in two Bond movies now. What would you do if you were plotting /casting/designing the next film?

A: I think I would bring James Bond completely into the 21st century as it’s important for the survival of the franchise. This means of course that it has to appeal to the younger generation as well as satisfy the more traditional Bond fans. We have already seen that in the title songs, sung by very famous and cutting edge artists such as Adele, Sam Smith and Billie Eilish.

All misogyny, sexism and other “isms” would have to go. Sadly, James Bond is dead, otherwise I would have had him back in an “advisory” capacity to M in the next movie.

Q: What is the hardest part of being an actor? Is it the technical precision? The need to find work /manage uncertainty? Having to play an unsympathetic character?

A: For me it is the uncertainty of the business, but I’m sure that’s different for everybody working in this industry .

Q: If it’s either a small or larger role, do you plot a kind of backstory in your mind for the character? Did you do that for the Bond movies?

A: Oh yes, absolutely. My character (in the Bond films), Dr Vogel is based on Rosa Klebb and Irma Bunt, she could be their granddaughter; following in their footsteps. She wants to do them proud and continue their “good work”. All my characters are based on a backstory to give them life and I always let them “breathe” so they can feel free to do their thing, whatever that is…

Q: Obviously, you as an actor must find your own voice. But were you inspired by any particular performers, even growing up? And do you still draw on that?

A: I have always looked towards Meryl Streep for inspiration and wanted to play all these fascinating roles, where I can do different accents and use prosthetics and look and act totally different to myself.

Q: You have faced James Bond. Any other franchises you fancy a go at? STAR WARS? STAR TREK? BATMAN? MARVEL?

Yes, totally. These are all amazing franchises and I would love to play the villainess, for example to be a commander on the dark side would be my dream role as I have some very unusual and intriguing ideas for that character. Batman could use a female Joker…and I'd love to be an evil scientist in a Marvel production… As far as Star Trek is concerned, I'd love to be a Vulcan commander or Senator…there is so much scope to create an amazing and interesting character in any of these wonderful franchises.

Q: If possible, give us your top five movies, across any /all genres:

A: All the movies we have already talked about are unique and iconic. Also, I think the ALIEN franchise is great as well, Mission: Impossible is great and there are some excellent TV, amazon and NETFLIX series that offer great scope for interesting characters. I have always wanted to audition for LUCIFER…that was a great show.

Q: Plans for Christmas and New Year?

A: I’ll be spending Christmas with my brother and have a really good rest over the festive season. I think it’s important to slow down and enjoy time with your family.

