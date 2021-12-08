JACK REACHER IS NOW TALL. SO WHAT??

There is a new JACK REACHER in town.

I get it, ok, in the 700 JACK REACHER novels, the hero is BIG. I also accept that TOM CRUISE is a bit wee/small by comparison. But Cruise was still compelling, convincing and charismatic as the character and one bought his skill set, determination and brilliance in combat and strategy.

So quite WHY they have relegated Reacher to streaming series over big screen adventure is beyond me. And with that, alas, so Tom Cruise has also been left out and with that, any interest I might have had in watching.

I wish them well and all that. And one must never judge that which they have yet to see. But even so. MEH.