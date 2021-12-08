181 Views

There is a new JACK REACHER in town. 

I get it, ok, in the 700 JACK REACHER novels, the hero is BIG. I also accept that TOM CRUISE is a bit wee/small by comparison. But Cruise was still compelling, convincing and charismatic as the character and one bought his skill set, determination and brilliance in combat and strategy.

So quite WHY they have relegated Reacher to streaming series over big screen adventure is beyond me. And with that, alas, so Tom Cruise has also been left out and with that, any interest I might have had in watching.

I wish them well and all that. And one must never judge that which they have yet to see. But even so. MEH.

 

Trailers

JACK REACHER IS NOW TALL. SO WHAT??
181 Views
JACK REACHER IS NOW TALL. SO WHAT??
THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS FINAL TRAILER
120 Views
THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS FINAL TRAILER
SPIDER MAN: NO WAY! MOAN! Second Trailer. So What?
413 Views
SPIDER MAN: NO WAY! MOAN! Second Trailer. So What?

New

#FLEMINGFRIDAY: Wrapping up my BOND 26 pitch
156 Views
09 December 2021
#FLEMINGFRIDAY: Wrapping up my BOND 26 pitch

Popular

TOM HIDDLESTON to play WYCLIFFE? Disney Plus acquires rights to cult Cornish detective series
4226 Views
08 November 2021
TOM HIDDLESTON to play WYCLIFFE? Disney Plus acquires rights to cult Cornish detective series
RUSSELL T DAVIES is BACK to SAVE DOCTOR WHO..
1219 Views
24 September 2021
RUSSELL T DAVIES is BACK to SAVE DOCTOR WHO..

Tags

2012 action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review satire Sequels Skyfall Star Trek Star Wars Steven Spielberg Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D