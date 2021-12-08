MIDWEEKMOVIES. With BATMAN! Why the Christopher Reeve /Michael Keaton era crossover makes total sense.

It is now official. As in canon.
Michael Keaton era Batman would have been active in the same era as Chris Reeve’s SUPERMAN!
The good points / logical merits in that:
- Creates a coherent ‘set’ of mini-verses within the new DC EU multiverse.
- Matches precisely the fates and tones of the new comics set in the Keaton/Reeve era, allowing for a match up at some point in print.
- Reeve is the definitive Superman.
- Makes sense, logically. If Bruce Wayne is building a symbol /outfit/persona? And he sees SUPERMAN’s suit/chest shield etc? He decides, based on that, to craft his own darker take on said imagery.
- Both versions had directors (Burton for Batman / Donner on Superman) who chose to design a world that was timeless. As in nominally ‘now’ but also peppered with old school anachronism merged with futuristic tech. VERISIMILITUDE!
- The two characters could convincingly have a clash of ethics, a brutal fight and yet also a reconciliation.
- Keaton and Reeve starred together once in the overlooked rom-com gem, SPEECHLESS.
- Keaton’s Batman can STILL face any other iteration of SUPERMAN as it is a multiverse. PAGING NICOLAS CAGE…