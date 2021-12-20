20 December 2021 219 Views

Why is Spider-Man: no Way Home doing so well??

by James Murphy

Box Office Records. SMASHED. WORLDWIDE. OVERNIGHT. 

How and Why???

1: Pre Christmas buzz.

2: Everyone is thrilled to be able to go and see a big movie, post pandemic, pre the next possible lockdown?

3: NOSTALGIA! Old villains showing up is always a good move.

4: No identity politics or divisive casting / didactic lecture as plot.

5: Continuity: This is a payoff for all those Marvel shows you watched on Nefflix and Disney.

6: The Tony Stark Legacy: Ok, Downey is not in this. Except he IS. Kinda. Happy Hogan. Tech. Missing father figure. All there.

7: Shared universe and fun with that but also a sense that Spidey is starting to shoot webs into his own cinematic powerbase.

8: Spoilers vs secrecy and surprises: either way, whichever way you went into the movie, you were rewarded!

9: VENOM! VIRAL MARKETING! VIRTUE! A once rival series from Sony is now helping market counterpart Spider-Man products with possibilities for crossovers. The marketing was superb, as were all the actors involved in said. And above all, pre Christmas and after a rough few years, it’s just nice to see a movie in which there is a good vs evil motif. Yes there are stakes and even some shockingly dark, darkly shocking moments. But the tone on the whole is of hope, collaboration and redemption, with the best still yet to come.

BRAVO. WELL DONE TO EVERYONE INVOLVED WITH NO WAY HOME!

 

New

Why is Spider-Man: no Way Home doing so well??
219 Views
20 December 2021
Why is Spider-Man: no Way Home doing so well??

May interest You

Why it is GREAT news that Alfred Molina is back for Spider-Man: No way Home!
1326 Views
21 April 2021
Why it is GREAT news that Alfred Molina is back for Spider-Man: No way Home!
New Spider-Man film was almost called Home-O
1887 Views
25 February 2021
New Spider-Man film was almost called Home-O

Popular

TOM HIDDLESTON to play WYCLIFFE? Disney Plus acquires rights to cult Cornish detective series
4415 Views
08 November 2021
TOM HIDDLESTON to play WYCLIFFE? Disney Plus acquires rights to cult Cornish detective series
RUSSELL T DAVIES is BACK to SAVE DOCTOR WHO..
1395 Views
24 September 2021
RUSSELL T DAVIES is BACK to SAVE DOCTOR WHO..

Tags

2012 action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review satire Sequels Skyfall Star Trek Star Wars Steven Spielberg Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D