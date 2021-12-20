Why is Spider-Man: no Way Home doing so well??

Box Office Records. SMASHED. WORLDWIDE. OVERNIGHT.

How and Why???

1: Pre Christmas buzz.

2: Everyone is thrilled to be able to go and see a big movie, post pandemic, pre the next possible lockdown?

3: NOSTALGIA! Old villains showing up is always a good move.

4: No identity politics or divisive casting / didactic lecture as plot.

5: Continuity: This is a payoff for all those Marvel shows you watched on Nefflix and Disney.

6: The Tony Stark Legacy: Ok, Downey is not in this. Except he IS. Kinda. Happy Hogan. Tech. Missing father figure. All there.

7: Shared universe and fun with that but also a sense that Spidey is starting to shoot webs into his own cinematic powerbase.

8: Spoilers vs secrecy and surprises: either way, whichever way you went into the movie, you were rewarded!

9: VENOM! VIRAL MARKETING! VIRTUE! A once rival series from Sony is now helping market counterpart Spider-Man products with possibilities for crossovers. The marketing was superb, as were all the actors involved in said. And above all, pre Christmas and after a rough few years, it’s just nice to see a movie in which there is a good vs evil motif. Yes there are stakes and even some shockingly dark, darkly shocking moments. But the tone on the whole is of hope, collaboration and redemption, with the best still yet to come.

BRAVO. WELL DONE TO EVERYONE INVOLVED WITH NO WAY HOME!