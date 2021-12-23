Why are people dissing MATRIX: RESURRECTIONS?

Not a lot of love for Keanu’s return as Neo. Here is why:
- They left it too long. Almost 20 years?
- The premise is too ‘meta’: thereby disrespecting the original mythology and isolating newcomers.
- Keanu looks like he is playing John Wick here. Get a shave and a haircut!
- Missing some critical cast members did not help the pitch.
- The novelty of great effects and philosophical motif is played out.
- It went up against SPIDER-MAN.
- HBO MAX still hosts it so compromising certain cinematic good will.