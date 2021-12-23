23 December 2021 175 Views

Why are people dissing MATRIX: RESURRECTIONS?

by James Murphy

Not a lot of love for Keanu’s return as Neo. Here is why:

  • They left it too long. Almost 20 years?
  • The premise is too ‘meta’: thereby disrespecting the original mythology and isolating newcomers. 
  • Keanu looks like he is playing John Wick here. Get a shave and a haircut! 
  • Missing some critical cast members did not help the pitch.
  • The novelty of great effects and philosophical motif is played out.
  • It went up against SPIDER-MAN.
  • HBO MAX still hosts it so compromising certain cinematic good will. 

