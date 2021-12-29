Spiderman No Way Home Review

I know. I took a while to watch it. Sorry!

My excuse? Pre Christmas busied. Spoilers were released online including YouTube! Plus I have never been a Spidey fan. He is a kid. I prefer aspirational heroes with money, style, experience. Iron Man, Indiana Jones, James Bond. Marvel died for me with Tony Stark.

But hey. I have a duty to watch these things. So I did. It’s impossible to review in depth without spoiling things. But what I will say is:

I RECOMMEND THIS MOVIE! NO WAY HOME IS GREAT!

It is NOT just a ‘comic book’ film.

This is a proper, substantial, philosophical, thoughtful, plotted piece.

At the same time, the whole thing is unapologetic fun. No agenda.

The worlds of magic and science collide, convincingly.

Excellent performances, all round. Not one misjudged note.

It’s very 80s. Back to the Future via Empire Strikes Back .

. Romantic. Moving. Charming. Action packed. Beautiful!

This is EVERY Spider-Man iteration, in one film.

Closes one trilogy. Opens another?!

Quibbles?

STOP TRYING TO TURN CUMBERBATCH INTO DOWNEY!

WHERE WAS THE SEAMSTRESS? This film needs a German Dominatrix telling Peter Parker to take off his clothes.

There is a tonal irregularity in places between light and dark, comedic and serious. Consequently, there are some profound moments that are lost to the point of redundancy and some possible fun blurred by reaching for depth.

8/10. A- Go see it! x