03 January 2022

My Least Anticipated Movies of 2022

by James Murphy

All too easy to recycle the copy and pasted lists of must see franchise fare. 

Here is my antidote. 😉

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS:

Title says it all. A wannabe Indiana Jones. Which, by his own admission, is what Cumberbatch kind of..is? Sure he is a nice guy and a solid to good actor (though his Hamlet was imho sixth form level bad). Character work: fine! But action adventure leading man hero? No. Doctor Strange works best as a supporting character. He’s a kind of inter stellar vicar to the Marvel universe. Tony Stark /Downey, he..aint. So yeah. Unless they genuinely bring back Iron Man and X Men et al via this multiverse premise? I am not excited. Sorry!

THE BATMAN:

WHAT IS THE POINT IN THIS FILM? Nothing from any trailer so far indicates a whiff of original vision or even good fun. The theme tune is derivative. Pattinson looks under nourished and would not knock skin off rice pudding. Serkis as Alfred is redundant. Farrell as Penguin is just stunt casting. Even the whole philanthropy vs vigilante thing has been done before and better. Above all? This whole movie is upstaged by MICHEAL KEATON BEING BACK AS BATMAN IN THE FLASH/BATGIRL!!! 

JURASSIC WORLD:DOMINION

Yeah I saw the trailer and ok the dino action looks superb. But the premise sounds very vague? What is new about any of this? I also loathe the fact that this is being sold as some welcome reunion tour. Yes, we love Goldblum as Ian Malcolm (which is why I enjoy THE LOST WORLD; the character could have had his own series). But nobody really cares, surely, about having Dr Grant/Sattler et al? And that’s before factoring in Chris and Bryce etc (all fine and fun but not legendary characters by any means).

KNIVES OUT 2

The first film was OK. Just ok. Fine. Well plotted and performed. But it did not cry out ‘franchise’, either? Prediction: Daniel Craig’s character lives at the end. Just to subvert expectations 😉 

Nevertheless, I will of course watch and review in due course. See you at the movies. x

