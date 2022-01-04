Let’s talk about THAT scene in HBO’s PEACEMAKER

Everyone else is doing it. So why not? Sure. Join the debate.

In PEACEMAKER (James Gunn televisual spin off from THE SUICIDE SQUAD, with John Cena in the lead), our titular hero makes a confession.

‘Wonder Woman was ‘eye effin’ me’.

As in: Diana, Goddess of..stuff..was eye shagging/screwing/sexing/f##king, this man.

Naturally, there were many complaints about this. I do understand. But there has also been a great deal of praise for the ironic comedy, social commentary and style to the show itself. And it is in THAT context one can discern the redemption of the offending scene in question.

Points to note:

PEACEMAKER is not a ‘nice’ man. Anti-hero. Darkly comedic.

His statement of Wonder Woman’s attentions is CLEARLY done for COMEDIC impact!

As in, this character THINKS he is impossible to resist. Ego! Delusion!

And that is very funny. As is his rationale that, despite saying it to a crowded class of kids, he did not say the proper f word but ‘effin’.

It is not an endorsement of sexism, perving, abuse or child indoctrination.

This is a satirical send up of the super-hero game and the tendency to turn propaganda instruments into heroes and vice versa.

If you don’t agree with my points above? Fair enough. But I am right. And you know it. Now stop eye effin’ me. Happy Tuesday. x