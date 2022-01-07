07 January 2022 120 Views

Boba Fett not collecting any Bounty?

by James Murphy

New Star Wars show in trouble? Here’s why..

Mixed critical reaction and fan criticism. Some love it. Others hate. Many not moved either way. Viewing figures so so. Here’s why. Maybe..

  • It is not THE MANDALORIAN. so: no Pedro, no Baby Yoda. No magic?
  • The leading man is not a leading man. He’s a fine, solid, supporting action hero/villain. But he aint no Han Solo or Obi Wan.
  • Speaking of which? Rumours abound that Han will indeed feature in the CLIMAX. So a LOT of people will just WAIT til that episode is readied.
  • Equally, many will just want Obi Wan’s show to hurry up and be released. Anything else feels a bit like filler?
  • The show is a BIT slow and dare one say, boring? I fell asleep. Twice!
  • Too many time bends and flashbacks/forwards. No real sense of magic, mystery, menace or High Noon ticking clock.

 

That said?

Stick with it! Seriously. This is the kind of Star Wars content one used to scavenge via fan fic sites, YouTube movies and (imho) overpriced audio books. It is now made with studio quality effects, cast, props, locations, sounds. Expanding the mythology and taking the time to do so. Never take that kind of product for granted. Because you would miss it were it to disappear.

Have a lovely weekend x

 

