Golden Globes 2022: a sign of things to come?

by James Murphy

Congratulations to all winners!

Ken Branagh won best writer of an original screenplay for BELFAST. I still have no desire to see a film whose trailer I find offensive in every way. But glad you all love it.

Jane Campion scored big time for POWER OF THE DOG. I still refuse to buy the idea of Cumberbatch as a cowboy. But the film is magnificent by all accounts. And notice: no big deal over Jane scoring best director. Yes, a WOMAN. Yes, about time. She is brilliant!

Speaking of which: first ever trans winner (that we know of). Michaela Jae Rodriguez : well done! The nasty among the commentators will call that ‘woke’. I call it talent. I loathe the trans ‘lobby’ because I see no need for it. Some people are born to the wrong body and they take a brave and radical action to express that. It is not a virtue or a statement. It just ‘is’ as it is. To those who seek to politicise transgenderism either militantly for the choice or regressively against it? Go get help. And leave JK out of it, ffs.

Andrew Garfield won an acting gong. Great! This kid’s career is just taking off AND the same year he finally redeemed his Spider-Man take. Nicole Kidman AND Kate Winslet won awards and rightly so. They are lovely. Hollywood: put them in a film, together and soon!

WEST SIDE STORY redeemed its commercial misfire with a Best Musical/Comedy Globe. Great work, Mr Spielberg! 

The whole ceremony was somewhat muted. GOOD! This is the way forward. Focus on the work. Not the back slapping, self promotion and lecturing the little people at home. Oscars: please take note.

 

Congrats, again, one and all. 

 

