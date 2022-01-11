Cyrano has a big..

..NOSE!..

I mean it. It is PART OF THE CHARACTER! Update the lore by all means (Steve Martin, Roxanne). Rip off the story and inhabit it in your own life (unattainable girl: I will write her poetry and pretend she will adore me for it: yes, guilty!). BUT DO NOT LOSE THE NOSE!!! Honour the work of Rostand!

Now, I know Peter Dinklage has the charisma and comic timing for the part. SO GIVE HIM THE BIG NOSE!!

Otherwise, ironically enough, in our kind and enlightened society? One is implying that his physical stature equates to or is replacement for the big nose. Is that not a BIT un PC, to say the least? And above all, unfaithful to the TEXT which you are otherwise adapting in full period format?

James McAvoy recently played the character. On stage. WITHOUT A BIG NOSE. That was very silly indeed and but for said nasal omission, I would have been first in the queue to watch a great actor play a great part.

Steve Martin, Maurice Sarrazin and Gérard Depardieu: ALL brilliant as Cyrano. And yes, they ‘got’ the fact that a protruding proboscis is VITAL to DEFINING the character, as written.

Am I right? Who ‘nose’. 😉 Here endeth the rant. You are a flower. I was afraid of words..Happy Tuesday, one and all. x