Let’s talk about Dinklage and Snow White

Peter Dinklage dislikes the idea of a Snow White remake.
He is entitled to that opinion.
But he is..WRONG! Here’s why.
- The vertically challenged characters in said fairy tale are HEROES!
- This demographic DEPEND on regular acting work. Many are members of Equity just because of their size.
- Dinklage: yes he is a good actor and has gone beyond being cast simply on account of his size. BUT: Even he has, let’s face it, traded of that, a tad? CYRANO: No big nose but the entire play refitted to draw attention to the fact that he is SMALL!
- This type of movie (Snow White), in fact, is a great way of introducing kids TO the concept of inclusion. IE: not judging books by covers and thereby, integrating every manner of colour, race, sexuality, gender and ability into tomorrow’s society.
- His comments will bait EVERY ‘anti woke’ twit to be nasty about him and those he claims to represent: worsening rather than bettering online hate and prejudice.
- Dinklage has not SEEN THE MOVIE YET! For all he knows, they might, just might, reinvent it in a most exciting manner.