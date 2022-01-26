26 January 2022 140 Views

Let’s talk about Dinklage and Snow White

by James Murphy

Peter Dinklage dislikes the idea of a Snow White remake. 

He is entitled to that opinion.

But he is..WRONG! Here’s why. 

 

  • The vertically challenged characters in said fairy tale are HEROES!
  • This demographic DEPEND on regular acting work. Many are members of Equity just because of their size.
  • Dinklage: yes he is a good actor and has gone beyond being cast simply on account of his size. BUT: Even he has, let’s face it, traded of that, a tad? CYRANO: No big nose but the entire play refitted to draw attention to the fact that he is SMALL!
  • This type of movie (Snow White), in fact, is a great way of introducing kids TO the concept of inclusion. IE: not judging books by covers and thereby, integrating every manner of colour, race, sexuality, gender and ability into tomorrow’s society.
  • His comments will bait EVERY ‘anti woke’ twit to be nasty about him and those he claims to represent: worsening rather than bettering online hate and prejudice.
  • Dinklage has not SEEN THE MOVIE YET! For all he knows, they might, just might, reinvent it in a most exciting manner.

