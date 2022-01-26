26 January 2022 124 Views

VARIETY’S ACTORS’ CHATS: A truly ‘viral’ joy!

by James Murphy

When James Lipton died, a vacuum was left in the actor chat market. 

VARIETY MAGAZINE = your new source of that magic! 

I cannot get enough of these actor chats via VARIETY. All available via YOUTUBE. Once again: a new iteration of viral marketing? Yes, they sell their movies but VIA  a trojan horse of relaxed, kind, passionate, informed craft.

The DANIEL CRAIG /JAVIER BARDEM chat is a case in point. Two old mates: laughing, remembering, exploring and thereby, both educating and entertaining us all. It’s the perfect ‘way in’ to this magnificent series and I cannot recommend it highly enough.

 

 

 

New

VARIETY’S ACTORS’ CHATS: A truly ‘viral’ joy!
124 Views
26 January 2022
VARIETY’S ACTORS’ CHATS: A truly ‘viral’ joy!

May interest You

Let’s talk about Dinklage and Snow White
140 Views
26 January 2022
Let’s talk about Dinklage and Snow White
THE BATMAN heats up its media marketing magic
182 Views
25 January 2022
THE BATMAN heats up its media marketing magic
SCREAM: It is a..scream? Seriously. I was impressed!
205 Views
24 January 2022
SCREAM: It is a..scream? Seriously. I was impressed!

Popular

Today? I met TOM HIDDLESTON!
6191 Views
17 January 2022
Today? I met TOM HIDDLESTON!
TOM HIDDLESTON to play WYCLIFFE? Disney Plus acquires rights to cult Cornish detective series
5054 Views
08 November 2021
TOM HIDDLESTON to play WYCLIFFE? Disney Plus acquires rights to cult Cornish detective series

Tags

2012 action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy LOST Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review satire Sequels Skyfall Star Trek Star Wars Steven Spielberg Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D