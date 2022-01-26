VARIETY’S ACTORS’ CHATS: A truly ‘viral’ joy!

When James Lipton died, a vacuum was left in the actor chat market.

VARIETY MAGAZINE = your new source of that magic!

I cannot get enough of these actor chats via VARIETY. All available via YOUTUBE. Once again: a new iteration of viral marketing? Yes, they sell their movies but VIA a trojan horse of relaxed, kind, passionate, informed craft.

The DANIEL CRAIG /JAVIER BARDEM chat is a case in point. Two old mates: laughing, remembering, exploring and thereby, both educating and entertaining us all. It’s the perfect ‘way in’ to this magnificent series and I cannot recommend it highly enough.