27 January 2022 131 Views

Boba Fett just got good. REALLY good!

by James Murphy

Just to be clear. I never hated THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT.

I just felt it lacked pace, purpose and punch. Had tendency to meander and sedate me. They fixed that catch, this week. But there is a catch. As in, the latest episode was not really a Boba Fett piece but a MANDALORIAN story.

Does that matter? Nah. Not in the slightest. We all know that Mando’ is basically a kind of ‘take’ on Fett, anyway, albeit now as his own character and thing.

This was not just good Star Wars television. It was GREAT STAR WARS. FULL STOP. 

 

  • Self contained serial style adventure that connects to canon, nonetheless.
  • Builds worlds, universes, cultures, mythologies.
  • Has a cut throat, balls to the wall, used future, gritty action to it.
  • Feels ‘real’ whilst retaining fantastical visuals.
  • Makes you want to see MORE!
  • This is the kind of product we dreamed of, as kids. Frankly, my generation is now blessed. Is this basically corporatised fan fiction? Yeah, ok. But it’s now a GOOD example of said, providing solid value for money.
  • And just think: if this was the surprise before the finale? Then do not be surprised if Han, Luke and Lando show up soon..

