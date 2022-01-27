Boba Fett just got good. REALLY good!

Just to be clear. I never hated THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT.

I just felt it lacked pace, purpose and punch. Had tendency to meander and sedate me. They fixed that catch, this week. But there is a catch. As in, the latest episode was not really a Boba Fett piece but a MANDALORIAN story.

Does that matter? Nah. Not in the slightest. We all know that Mando’ is basically a kind of ‘take’ on Fett, anyway, albeit now as his own character and thing.

This was not just good Star Wars television. It was GREAT STAR WARS. FULL STOP.