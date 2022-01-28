5 Popular Anime Series About Gambling

Gamers are not the only ones who can get hooked on games. Anime fans can also be passionate about their favorites, mainly in contests or sports, from card games to slots and beyond in a $4 deposit casino.

Gambling has been a part of anime since its inception. With the prevalence of internet gambling, particularly poker, it’s not surprising that anime series are out to capture this passion. The top 5 popular gambling anime series include:

Kakegurui

The popularity of gambling anime and manga has grown tremendously in the West through TV shows like Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, and Pokemon. In recent years, the Western audience has developed an interest in Japanese live-action films and television shows. A popular show is Kakegurui, an exciting live-action adaptation of an award-winning manga series.

The plot follows a group of high school girls who get involved in gambling games. It’s dark, full of twists and turns, and pushes the boundaries of what’s capable of manga. The story consists of great characters that make you care about them. The series has received applause for its realistic and brutal portrayal of high school life and depiction of women.

Saki

One of the most expensive gambling anime series, Saki, was produced by A-1 Pictures and animated by Madhouse, two major companies. The story revolves around Saki, who joins as a member of an elite school designed to train young girls as mahjong players.

Mahjong is a game that originated in China but has slowly gained popularity worldwide. There are many different styles of mahjong, but most people who play mahjong know about the Japanese kind of this game. The anime takes place in Japan, and the characters are all Japanese high school students. While it is not necessary to know how to play mahjong to enjoy the series, it does help.

Gyakkyou Burai Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor

Gyakkyou Burai Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor is a Japanese manga series written by Nobuyuki Fukumoto and illustrated by Tohru Fujisawa about an ordinary man named Kaiji who becomes involved with a high-stakes gambler’s game. The series was published from 2001 to 2009 in the manga magazine Big Comic Superior and collected in 23 tankōbon volumes. It has sold over 18 million copies worldwide.

The plot revolves around Kaiji Itou, who sinks into debt and despair after being duped out of his life savings. A strange guy called Kaiji, who has been jobless for 6 years, visits a specific debt relief organization for bankrupt persons. They let him know that he will stake his life in a “game” where he must attempt to extort as much money as possible from a group of wealthy business people.

This narrative is about Kaiji overcoming numerous hurdles to survive the games and become wealthy.

Legendary Gambler Tetsuya

Tetsuya is a man who plays with money, and he’s pretty good at it! But what happens when he plays with the best players in the world?

One of the most exciting parts about Tetsuya is that it revolves around a real-life person. His name is Tetsuya Sakakibara, and he’s currently the president and CEO of Sankyo Company Limited. He’s also one of the most successful gamblers in Japan.

Tetsuya is the nickname of a legendary gambler who’s won over $1.5 million in his career playing blackjack in Las Vegas casinos. He’s known as the “King of 21” and his best-selling book Bringing Down the House. Tetsuya’s highlight earned his legendary status because he was banned from many casinos after winning too much money.

He wasn’t just a lucky player at a slot machine or roulette table. He has won his money as a blackjack player, which requires intellect and skill.

Death Parade

The gambling anime is not only famous for its unique plot but also for its captivating characters. The two protagonists in this anime are very different from each other. One is a detective tasked with investigating deaths that look like murder, while the other is the spirit medium who can tell how the person died by looking into their eyes.

When these two characters come together, they seem to understand each other’s feelings and work well as a team. They have great chemistry in this series.

Anime Series Are Great

Watching gambling anime can be a great way to learn about a new culture, and it’s also enjoyable as a pastime. There are many types of anime, and your curiosity will lead you down a rabbit hole of new interests.

It can be hard to narrow down what you like when you first watch anime. The best thing to do is to go with something popular. It will make it easier for you to find similar shows that you might like and give you a good starting point for getting into the genre of anime.