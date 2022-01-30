FLEMINGFRIDAY. TIMOTHY DALTON returns in a GOLDENEYE Prequel!

Ok. It is not Friday.

And yes, fine: Tim is not QUITE back (though I hold hopes he can cameo as older take on Cavill Bond in the next movie from EON?).

But: IMAGINE if Dalton HAD done another film, say 2-3 years after LICENCE TO KILL. That way, you get a nice coda to a brilliant but brutal Bond adventure, transitioning nicely into the mid 90s, third way, Brosnan iteration and GOLDENEYE.

Thing is? I never really pitted Dalton ‘against’ Brosnan. They are not radically different as interpretations of James Bond.

The difference, ultimately, is that Pierce was more comfortable with the branding, presentation, and diplomacy. All tempered by confidence and good old fashioned FUN.

Hence, Brosnan, too, could easily reprise the role as a later era Cavill Bond flash forward to roll credits on BOND 26.

That said, every strength, overdone = weakness. So when Pierce tried to ‘do’ full on drama/character dialogue, it lacked the substance one enjoyed with Timothy’s take.

I have remedied that deficit, dear Bond fans. A flesh and blood sequel to LICENCE TO KILL. And a mini prequel to GOLDENEYE.

Such that one can view the movies as a literal ‘set’ in continuity. Pierce’s version of 007 = effectively existing now, as Tim’s same character, albeit in a differing key. That was the goal, anyway.

I present. JAMES MURPHY as TIMOTHY DALTON as IAN FLEMING’S JAMES BOND 007 in UNDER THE QUEEN’S PEACE.

Click below, listen, enjoy. Show notes to follow!

SPECIAL THANKS TO: