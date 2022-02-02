02 February 2022 110 Views

Book of Boba Fett just became Star Wars’ New Hope!

by James Murphy

No spoilers. But I must say the following:

  • They get the essence of STAR WARS: western meets warfare with hints of sci/fi and fantasy.
  • There is fan service. Not undoing prequel and sequel trilogy but respecting their assets whilst dodging liabilities.
  • Feels like a REAL world. HAPPENS to be on planets / use lasers etc. But genuinely urgent, raw, earthy!
  • They do not over-explain. Stuff just happens and they get on with it!
  • The Arthurian dimension of the legend is being preserved.
  • They are allowing storylines to develop, via serial presentation. THAT is what STAR WARS was, always!
  • Adult issues, filtered through childhood eyes. This is a gangster story. In space! 
  • Fan service, yes. But done ‘right’. Just a joy to inhabit and be around. 

So yes, the show had a mixed, boring start. But NOW? UNMISSABLE. Go see it, immediately!

New

Book of Boba Fett just became Star Wars’ New Hope!
110 Views
02 February 2022
Book of Boba Fett just became Star Wars’ New Hope!

May interest You

Defending WHOOPI!
249 Views
01 February 2022
Defending WHOOPI!
Watch out, Putin! THE IRISH are coming!
311 Views
31 January 2022
Watch out, Putin! THE IRISH are coming!
Timothy Dalton in GOLDENEYE Prequel. Post show notes
344 Views
30 January 2022
Timothy Dalton in GOLDENEYE Prequel. Post show notes

Popular

Today? I met TOM HIDDLESTON!
6689 Views
17 January 2022
Today? I met TOM HIDDLESTON!
TOM HIDDLESTON to play WYCLIFFE? Disney Plus acquires rights to cult Cornish detective series
5197 Views
08 November 2021
TOM HIDDLESTON to play WYCLIFFE? Disney Plus acquires rights to cult Cornish detective series

Tags

2012 action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review Reviews satire Sequels Skyfall Star Trek Star Wars Steven Spielberg Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube
Tech: Urban Hawk Data Intelligence, Crocotta R&D