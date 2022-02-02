Book of Boba Fett just became Star Wars’ New Hope!

No spoilers. But I must say the following:
- They get the essence of STAR WARS: western meets warfare with hints of sci/fi and fantasy.
- There is fan service. Not undoing prequel and sequel trilogy but respecting their assets whilst dodging liabilities.
- Feels like a REAL world. HAPPENS to be on planets / use lasers etc. But genuinely urgent, raw, earthy!
- They do not over-explain. Stuff just happens and they get on with it!
- The Arthurian dimension of the legend is being preserved.
- They are allowing storylines to develop, via serial presentation. THAT is what STAR WARS was, always!
- Adult issues, filtered through childhood eyes. This is a gangster story. In space!
- Fan service, yes. But done ‘right’. Just a joy to inhabit and be around.
So yes, the show had a mixed, boring start. But NOW? UNMISSABLE. Go see it, immediately!