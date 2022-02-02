Book of Boba Fett just became Star Wars’ New Hope!

No spoilers. But I must say the following:

They get the essence of STAR WARS: western meets warfare with hints of sci/fi and fantasy.

There is fan service. Not undoing prequel and sequel trilogy but respecting their assets whilst dodging liabilities.

Feels like a REAL world. HAPPENS to be on planets / use lasers etc. But genuinely urgent, raw, earthy!

They do not over-explain. Stuff just happens and they get on with it!

The Arthurian dimension of the legend is being preserved.

They are allowing storylines to develop, via serial presentation. THAT is what STAR WARS was, always!

Adult issues, filtered through childhood eyes. This is a gangster story. In space!

Fan service, yes. But done ‘right’. Just a joy to inhabit and be around.

So yes, the show had a mixed, boring start. But NOW? UNMISSABLE. Go see it, immediately!