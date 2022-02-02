Most Popular Online Movie Themed Slot Machines

With most people being forced to stay indoors for long periods of time due to recent lockdowns, the number of online casino game players has massively increased over the last couple of years.

Whilst all online casino games have proven to be popular, it is often games with a familiar theme that players will make a beeline for. With that in mind I have compiled the following guide on the most popular online slot machines which offer a theme based around a well-known movie.

Based on information supplied by the popular casino news and information website, sister casino spy here are the most played movie themed online slot machines, along with some valuable information about the paybacks of each slot.

Nightmare on Elm Street – A Horrific Slot

Horror themed slots often can be found on slot players lists of games to look out for and there are plenty of them to be found online.

As for which one does get a lot of attention from players, well the Nightmare on Elm Street has always been a must play slot at sites such as 888 and those sites that offer a similar suite of games.

As for whether there is the chance of winning big when playing it, well many players have done just that over the years, and with a fully configurable array of stake settings it is a game everyone can afford to play, and thanks to an RTP of 94.87% is does offer a decent level of return.

Ted Slot – A Rip-Roaringly Funny Game

With some stunning onscreen graphics, many of which will have you roaring with laughter, the Ted slot is a popular one. It was designed by a game studio called Blueprint Gaming, and not only is it available to play online, but many land based casinos have given that slot pride of place on their gaming floors.

Apart from is comical adult theme, one main reason players do enjoy playing it is that its long term expected payout percentage is a huge 95.81%, thus ensuring players get more of their stake money paid back out to them as winning payouts.

Batman Begins Slot – A Superhero Does Battle

There are literally dozens of online slot machines that are themed around one or more superheroes, however one slot that comes with a decent set of paybacks which gives it a payout percentage of some 95.11% is the Batman Begins slot game.

You will find it offered at any casino site which has its range of games supplied by Playtech. Also, to ensure all players can access the game it has both real money and demo modes as well as being been added to many a casinos mobile gaming platforms, too.

Murder Mystery Theme – The Basic Instinct Slot

With its cast of A-List celebs it was guaranteed that the movie Basic Instinct was going to be a box office hit, and that film has now got its very own fully themed slot machine of the same name.

You will be able to relive many a scene of that movie and will see actors such as Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, George Dzundza and Jeanne Tripplehorn spinning around the reels via their own fully themed reel symbols.

Available at casinos utilizing the iSOFTBet suite of games you should get plenty of spins from your bankroll, thanks in no small part to that game offering an RTP of a very respectable 95.76%.

Play for Free

One final thing to be aware of, is that you are always going to be able to sample the delights of playing any movie themed slot machines online, by simply utilizing the demo mode versions of the games on offer at any casino site.