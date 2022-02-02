Top 7 Absolutely New and Popular Movies to Watch on Your MacBook 

2021 was a lockdown period for most people around the world, meaning indoor entertainment was crucial when it came to suitable recreation activities. These restrictions were very limiting to most people considering the limited space available in their homes. One of the major options available to people around the globe was movies, and Hollywood definitely didn’t disappoint in this sector.

Here are the top 7 movie releases that will have you looking for the best multimedia player for Mac so you can indulge in a movie marathon.

Spiderman: No Way Home

The movie picks up after everyone finds out the true identity of Spiderman as a result of Quentin Beck’s actions. His whole life is turned upside down and Peter seeks out Dr. Strange for help. The sorcerer develops a spell that will make everyone forget Spiderman’s secret identity.

When the spell by Dr. Strange goes awry, the chaos introduces former enemies from different universes who also knew Spiderman’s true identity. The movie features amazing villains from past Spiderman movies, including Otto Octavius, the Green Goblin, the Lizard, Electro and Sandman. The action-packed scenes are mixed with emotional turmoil as Spiderman is driven to change the fate of his former nemeses.

Thunder Force

If you’re a fan of superheroes and comedies, then Thunder Force is definitely a film you shouldn’t miss. The movie features star names such as director and producer Ben Falcone, as well as Hollywood sweethearts, Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer. The movie centers on two childhood friends (Lydia and Emily), who, in a world where criminals have superpowers, they’ve managed to get some abilities of their own.

As the only two non-sociopaths with abilities, Lydia and Emily take it upon themselves to become saviors of the world. However, their tactics don’t always go as planned, leading to a series of comical cockups and humorous scenarios.

Red Notice

Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds offer a unique mix of action and comedy. The movie revolves around a framed FBI agent, two globally renowned art thieves and a number of betrayals and switcheroo scenarios. Special Agent John Hartley is framed for stealing a bejeweled egg and is ironically imprisoned next to an art thief (Nolan Booth) he recently imprisoned for the same crime.

Booth and Hartley decide to join forces to battle their common enemy, Sarah Black – who framed Hartley and stole the egg from Booth. What follows is a series of action-packed scenes ingrained with witty commentary delivered in a manner that only Johnson and Reynolds can provide.

The Unforgivable

Sandra Bullock once again pulls out a brilliant performance in a role filled with grit and drama. The plot is based on Ruth Slater, who’s just been released from prison after serving a 20-year stint for killing a Sheriff that had come to evict her. Upon her release, Ruth is forced to search for her estranged sister while avoiding the vengeful plotting of the Sheriff’s oldest son.

The movie centers on a woman trying to get her life together when almost everybody else won’t let her move on from her past. The heart-wrenching scenes and soulful conversations are enough to keep anyone glued to the screen for its entirety.

Army of the Dead

Army of the Dead is an American zombie thriller that will leave you on the edge of the seat with suspense. The horror element is mixed with action and adventure-packed scenes, as a US military convoy ferrying a zombie crashes, releasing the abomination into Las Vegas. This forces the US government to quarantine the city after failing to mitigate the situation.

Six years later, casino owner Bly Tanaka contracts a crew of mercenaries after learning of plans to nuke the settlement. What follows is a series of high-action scenes as the group tries to make their way through zombie-infested terrain and avoid betrayal from unknown sectors.

Army of Thieves

Army of Thieves is actually a prequel to Army of the Dead and was released in the same year. The film takes on a lighter tone, however, with a number of comical scenes integrated into its scenes. The movie focuses on the origins of Ludwig’s criminal background. Ludwig, currently known as Sebastian, is appointed as a safecracker to muster a legendary locksmith challenge that involves the cracking of three impenetrable safes.

Sweet Girl

Sweet Girl is an American thriller starring Jason Momoa and centered on a man determined to seek revenge for his dead wife. Ray Cooper is a survival expert desperate to hunt and find Simon Keeley, an executive CEO he considers responsible for the death of his wife. Two and a half years later, Ray and his daughter Rachael join forces to uncover the sinister plots of a mega-company while unveiling a major plot twist at the end.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for something to watch on the weekends, these movies are definitely options you should consider. Just sit down with your Mac on, grab some healthy snacks and invite your friends to have a gala time.