Fleming Friday: Some really wonderful, educative, positive Bond related content is all around!

When one thinks of James Bond? There is a tendency to dwell on his machismo, danger, snobbery, fantasy.

And that is FINE, btw! But we forget, all too easily that the brand is made of people.

There is a legacy of fine craft, over 60 years, now.

And it has been very active and present of late.

Here is a small selection. Non exhaustive. But worth checking out over the weekend.

1: YouTube /007 channel:

LOTS of clips dissecting the creative process behind NO TIME TO DIE. It is a privilege to glimpse a conversation between professionals who simply love their craft. Barbara Broccoli comes across as the lovely leader she always has been. Looking great, too, especially in specs!

What is apparent is that though there is a decisive vision at work, Barbara welcomes and invites collaboration in its development and execution. The drawback to that is a tendency to overthink Bond. And I really think that is something that Ms Broccoli and team ought curb for BOND 26, though not undo it altogether.

With the exception of SKYFALL, perhaps, 007 is driven by text rather than subtext at the series’ best. Plot over story. Motif: yes; grand ‘theme’? No. And Fleming was the same in the novels. James has moments of reflection, development and veers on the cusp of mortality. But those are punctuation points rather than the sentence structure.

That said? The joy, attention to detail, love of acting processes and story telling is clear. And for that reason alone, if nothing else, one ought check out the clips in question, regardless of whether you are a Bond fan or enjoyed his most recent outing onscreen.

2: SIMON WATERSON: INTELLIGENT FITNESS:

This is an absolutely essential read /listen. For anyone of any fitness level. Though one gets a glimpse into the regimes Simon has devised for multiple movie stars from Daniel Craig to Tom Hiddleston; this is a memoir. It’s about the things that matter.

Positive mind set. Comfort zones (in and out of said). Friendship. Work ethic. Being the very best version of your best self. Inspirational stuff and also funny, via the odd bit of gossip and trivia.

Also, when one buys the book, in whichever format? Remember that you are not just supporting a celebrity trainer here but a man who served his country with bravery and commitment. Just like James Bond. I cannot recommend it highly enough.

3: CAROLINE BLISS:

Caroline is a born teacher. And that comes across in her writing. Was I biased? Sure, to begin with, EVER SO SLIGHTLY ;). The lady is my favourite Money-Penny! And has been a kind and attentive correspondent on occasion. But that’s not why I recommend her book.

THE COMPASSIONATE HEART is worth a read because it manages to both relax and calm yet somehow challenge and push you into action. It helps you to love, forgive, question, transcend expected templates and yet thereby confront and manage the everyday realities each of us must face in an ever changing world. I would not have the slightest of hesitation in recommending that you read Caroline’s work and even try one of her lovely retreats.

Wrapping up:

This BLOG-POST is just a selection. But there are many more inspirations among the 007 alumni. And I look forward to covering some of those, too.

Have a lovely weekend, one and all.

JAMES BOND WILL RETURN. TRANSMISSION ENDS. X