Sport Viral. Five Nations Rugby. Ireland vs Wales

Yep. I do sports stuff. Occasionally.
No! ‘Six’ Nations is Bollox. Either stick to 5 (the ones with rivalry) or just call it a ‘European Cup’.
I watched Ireland v Wales. It is a lesson in tactics, strategy and playing a long game.
Prima Facie: this was dull as shit. I nodded off, twice!
But: also?
- The presentation is so crisp now it reminds us of quite how great sports coverage now is on television.
- There was a score within 5 minutes! So there was plenty of action.
- An interesting episode with a foul; where we were shown the replay and its dissection, live!
- Wales persisted. They ARE a solid, strong team and ironically enough, they could take the tournament, based on their persistent pace and tough resilience, albeit as underdogs from an initial shock.