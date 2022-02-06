06 February 2022 91 Views

Sport Viral. Five Nations Rugby. Ireland vs Wales

by James Murphy

Yep. I do sports stuff. Occasionally.

No! ‘Six’ Nations is Bollox. Either stick to 5 (the ones with rivalry) or just call it a ‘European Cup’.

 

I watched Ireland v Wales. It is a lesson in tactics, strategy and playing a long game.

Prima Facie: this was dull as shit. I nodded off, twice!

But: also?

  • The presentation is so crisp now it reminds us of quite how great sports coverage now is on television.
  • There was a score within 5 minutes! So there was plenty of action.
  • An interesting episode with a foul; where we were shown the replay and its dissection, live!
  • Wales persisted. They ARE a solid, strong team and ironically enough, they could take the tournament, based on their persistent pace and tough resilience, albeit as underdogs from an initial shock.

