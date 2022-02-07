07 February 2022 194 Views

Could DR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS become the biggest Marvel movie yet?

by James Murphy

Answer: YES. Here’s why..Despite the movie experimenting with ostensible ‘horror’ and being, prima facie, therefore, a ‘risk’..

 

1: The world is going back to cinema. Big Time! As the pandemic and its lockdown legacies abate? MOVIES can become a communal, shared, joyous thing again. Yes yes, streaming. But nothing beats going to the movies.

2: Cumberbatch. I never ‘got’ how or why this dude became a bona fide movie star. Good actor: yep. Nice bloke: undeniably so. But actual box office attraction / pin up /action hero? Blimey. If he can be one, imho, anyone could have shared that status. Alan Ruck could have been Batman at that rate! That said? Women LOVE Benedict. And whether by fate or otherwise, he has been crowned a Marvel super-hero, in place of Downey’s Tony Stark. So yes, despite my obvious reservations, Cumberbatch owns this success. 

3: CAMEOS! Half the fun here is in the speculation. But after NO WAY HOME? ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE! X MEN! Patrick Stewart, James McAvoy! Michael Fassbender! FANTASTIC FOUR: John Krasinski?! I draw the line at a Tom Cruise as Tony Stark role, though. Tom does not need that part and in any event, contrary to certain narratives, he was only briefly mooted to play Iron Man. Nicolas Cage, Clive Owen and Sam Rockwell were the runners up back in 2006/7 when Marvel made its greatest decision ever and cast the irreplaceable ROBERT DOWNEY JUNIOR. 

THE COUNTDOWN HAS COMMENCED! MARVEL JUST BECAME FUN AGAIN AND IS GOING TO BE RIGHT BACK, ON TOP, AFTER A FEW MINOR SETBACKS AND MISFIRES.

