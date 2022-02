You could not make it up!

On one hand? Random, confusing, totally unexplained and out of the blue. On the other? TYPICAL of the Mel of old: competent, calm, unassuming, honest and yes..KIND.

Notice he is just helping to fix a car. Answers the questions posed, laughs and makes no big deal of any of it. That’s called star quality, I believe.

See for yourselves hereĀ