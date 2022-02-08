OSCARS 2022. Nominations announced. Predictably..Predictable!

THERE ARE ZERO SURPRISES IN THE NOMINATIONS.

THERE WILL BE NO SURPRISES IN THE ACTUAL WINS.

Benedict Cumberbatch is the favourite to win Best Actor. WHHHYYYYYYY??? Least. convincing. Cowboy. Ever. Imho.

JK Simmons and Judi Dench will win Best Supporting Actor trophies. Because old people can be so adorably cute. 🙂

NICOLE KIDMAN will win Best Actress. Because she is NICOLE KIDMAN. And I love her.

Ken Branagh will win best screenplay. He has to go away with something. And an award, of some sort, is long overdue.

Jane Campion is set for Best Director. She generates great onscreen atmosphere in all her movies. It’s her time, now. Simple!

DUNE = obvious candidate for best special effects, because it is very stunning, visually but also worthy and dull and long.

NO TIME TO DIE will win best song. It’s JAMES. BOND.

DON’T LOOK UP has a shot at Best Picture. Just to piss everyone off. 😉

Full list of nominees here. Best of luck, one and all!

See you on March 27th! And don’t tell me not to say ‘I told you so’ (or school me on double negatives). 😉