JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION new Trailer is in

AND IT ROCKS!
The best bits:
- Old and new faces meet up.
- Goldblum is actually in the action!
- Though no plot is revealed, there does seem to be a pitch about the chaos unfolding as dinos take over the earth : protect them vs evade /kill?
- Special effects truly groundbreaking in a way not seen for years.
- Looks beautiful, pacey, punchy and FUN!
- DINOSAURS. IN THE SNOW!!!
Quibbles:
- STOP CALLING IT AN EPIC SAGA CONCLUSION!
- Some older characters are not as beloved as the trailer leads us to believe. Equally? Chris Pratt’s Owen is no Starlord. Generic action copy/paste here; ‘I always come back’: Fine but nobody ever noticed, anyway?
But looking forward to this movie now, on the whole.