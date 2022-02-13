217 Views

AND IT ROCKS! 

The best bits:

    • Old and new faces meet up.
    • Goldblum is actually in the action!
    • Though no plot is revealed, there does seem to be a pitch about the chaos unfolding as dinos take over the earth : protect them vs evade /kill?
    • Special effects truly groundbreaking in a way not seen for years.
    • Looks beautiful, pacey, punchy and FUN!
    • DINOSAURS. IN THE SNOW!!!

 

Quibbles:

  • STOP CALLING IT AN EPIC SAGA CONCLUSION!
  • Some older characters are not as beloved as the trailer leads us to believe. Equally? Chris Pratt’s Owen is no Starlord. Generic action copy/paste here; ‘I always come back’: Fine but nobody ever noticed, anyway?

But looking forward to this movie now, on the whole. 

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION new Trailer is in
