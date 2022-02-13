JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION new Trailer is in

AND IT ROCKS!

The best bits:

Old and new faces meet up. Goldblum is actually in the action! Though no plot is revealed, there does seem to be a pitch about the chaos unfolding as dinos take over the earth : protect them vs evade /kill? Special effects truly groundbreaking in a way not seen for years. Looks beautiful, pacey, punchy and FUN! DINOSAURS. IN THE SNOW!!!



Quibbles:

STOP CALLING IT AN EPIC SAGA CONCLUSION!

Some older characters are not as beloved as the trailer leads us to believe. Equally? Chris Pratt’s Owen is no Starlord. Generic action copy/paste here; ‘I always come back’: Fine but nobody ever noticed, anyway?

But looking forward to this movie now, on the whole.