SUPERBOWL! A feast of trailers.

I don’t ‘do’ American Football. Because I am not American. And Football is not Rugby so am not into that.

But I DO love movie hype. And a viral source, still, in an ever changing media climate, is the annual publicity fest mid football tournament.

Here we go. A digest of clips. Some feedback.

LORD OF THE RINGS (OF POWER?). Ersatz Tolkien. For idiots. Looks dull, derivative and pointless. NEXT!

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE SOMETHING OF MARVEL : I am excited as the next boy to see Professor X and co return to Marvel movies and a truly ‘shared’ universe. But do I HAVE to endure the bits in between, with Cumberbatch doing a sixth form level American accent via lots of ‘THIS IS A BIG APOCALYPTIC SPECIAL EFFECTS END OF THE WORLD DISPLAY WITH SCARY MUSIC’ shots? Um…

BLACK ADAM MEETS PIERCE BROSNAN: Aw, Pierce. We love you, Pierce. Beautiful, wonderful, man. In no way at all just equally in love with himself: he is just reciprocating the camera’s adoration. One thing is for sure, Warners /DC are putting a LOT of faith in his playing mentor figure to DWAYNE THE ROCK in this film. Fine. But also, um, seriously? Just have Pierce back as an older Bond with Cavill prime in a 90s set piece for BOND 26.

THE FLASH! Moves SO fast that I cannot even remember the trailer. Or it’s a bit shit and they simply replayed the beats of their last teaser?