15 February 2022 160 Views

SUPERBOWL! A feast of trailers.

by James Murphy

I don’t ‘do’ American Football. Because I am not American. And Football is not Rugby so am not into that.

But I DO love movie hype. And a viral source, still, in an ever changing media climate, is the annual publicity fest mid football tournament.

Here we go. A digest of clips. Some feedback.

 

  • LORD OF THE RINGS (OF POWER?). Ersatz Tolkien. For idiots. Looks dull, derivative and pointless. NEXT!

 

  • DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE SOMETHING OF MARVEL : I am excited as the next boy to see Professor X and co return to Marvel movies and a truly ‘shared’ universe. But do I HAVE to endure the bits in between, with Cumberbatch doing a sixth form level American accent via lots of ‘THIS IS A BIG APOCALYPTIC SPECIAL EFFECTS END OF THE WORLD DISPLAY WITH SCARY MUSIC’ shots? Um…

 

  • BLACK ADAM MEETS PIERCE BROSNAN: Aw, Pierce. We love you, Pierce. Beautiful, wonderful, man. In no way at all just equally in love with himself: he is just reciprocating the camera’s adoration. One thing is for sure, Warners /DC are putting a LOT of faith in his playing mentor figure to DWAYNE THE ROCK in this film. Fine. But also, um, seriously? Just have Pierce back as an older Bond with Cavill prime in a 90s set piece for BOND 26.

 

  • THE FLASH! Moves SO fast that I cannot even remember the trailer. Or it’s a bit shit and they simply replayed the beats of their last teaser?

 

  • AQUAMAN! Guys. Seriously. You were like me with a lot of my recent dates: ‘punching’ above weight, when you accidentally scored a billion quid on the first film. NOBODY is sat by their screen/bed/whatever awaiting the sequel. But the girls and a few boys no doubt are into Jason so maybe it gets a solid opening (weekend, that is, just to be clear).

New

The Movies Every Casino Fan Needs to Watch
185 Views
15 February 2022
The Movies Every Casino Fan Needs to Watch

May interest You

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION new Trailer is in
243 Views
13 February 2022
JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION new Trailer is in
Could DR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS become the biggest Marvel movie yet?
295 Views
07 February 2022
Could DR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS become the biggest Marvel movie yet?
THE BATMAN heats up its media marketing magic
421 Views
25 January 2022
THE BATMAN heats up its media marketing magic

Popular

Today? I met TOM HIDDLESTON!
7342 Views
17 January 2022
Today? I met TOM HIDDLESTON!
Spiderman No Way Home Review
1106 Views
29 December 2021
Spiderman No Way Home Review

Tags

2012 action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review Reviews satire Sequels Skyfall Star Trek Star Wars Steven Spielberg Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube
Tech: AR guided journey planning, Voxels in geospatial digital twins