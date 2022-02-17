17 February 2022 120 Views

Book of Boba Fett: Hit or Shit?

by James Murphy

A post mortem analysis..

I saw that finale. Good God. How dull! After the great preceding ep which I said saves Star Wars. No. It was a damp squib. NONE of the projected guest cameos happened. Which meant the penultimate outing was a LOT better than the final one, because the former actually delivered where the latter did not.

Does that mean that the whole show was lost in void space? Nah. Course not. MANY. MANY. MANY. Good things, scenes, ideas. Fan fiction made real. It’s just that there was a lot of meandering plod and filler in between the gems. And for a short run show, that’s bad, even in a pandemic hit production.

There were good rating figures, outstripping MANDALORIAN, in fact. And plenty to indicate  the franchise and its health are all good. Question is where to ‘go’, now?

Might I be so bold as to suggest..

 

 

  • Boba is a BOUNTY HUNTER. Show him hunt bounty, maybe? Circa Empire era. Possibly as a guest star in other shows rather than front and centre in his own?

 

  • If you MUST have the guy in his own show? Then SHOW him as the new crime lord on the block. This is Godfather, in space. Which is kinda how the whole Star Wars idea started. Coppola, mentoring Lucas.

 

  • ACTION: we need more; yet also, less. One rancor on rampage in a few minutes is quite enough, thanks. We want full on Boba Fett in action, not reduced, slowed and a bit shit. Stick his mask and armour on more, a LOT more and when unmasked, keep him steady, silent, menacing, still.

 

ABOVE ALL? WE WANT THAT BOBA VS HAN SOLO REMATCH. Deep fake, recast..whatever, it is where this show /brand/character is headed. Even if they end up sitting down and having a chat and a nice cuppa tea. Heck, they did a dress rehearsal on SIX DAYS, SEVEN NIGHTS. Throw in Anne Heche for double fun and it’s a party! Love that girl, btw.

Anyway. More yet less, less yet more. That is the way. As you wish..

