Fleming Friday. James Bond and Birds!

How did Ian Fleming come up with the name, JAMES BOND? He needed a blunt, cold, dull signature sound to the hero. Nothing too romantic or distinctive or associated with one class or age or way of life. And then, on his own table in his Jamaican hideaway, he found the answer. A Book about Birds of the West Indies. By a man called JAMES BOND. Fleming stole the name and the rest is history.

It goes further, though. Bond loves nature and conservation, as did Fleming. 007 Cannot keep a pet, because he is on assignment, abroad, frequently, and could be killed in action. But there is no doubt that he adores animals and loathes those who do not. The villains tend to mistreat all species. Bond is a fisherman and snorkels/spears exotic species of sea dwelling creature. But he is respectful to that ecosystem.

So, by same token? Bond would respect avian exoticism. The movies reflect that, too. MOONRAKER has a lovely pigeon cameo. FOR YOUR EYES ONLY and THE LIVING DAYLIGHTS feature an adorable parrot. Director, John Glen, would often use a Hitchcock jump scare device, with 007 ambushed by gulls/doves etc. Renard in THE WORLD IS NOT ENOUGH was initially meant to deploy falcons and hawks as weapons.

So, it is ‘there’. James Bond loves birds. In both senses of the word!